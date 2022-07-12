(From Spokane County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are working to identify the people in these pictures as part of three unrelated theft investigations.
If you can help identify the males, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference the associated number on the image.
Picture #1 (2022-91001807): On June 25, 2022, at approximately 4:45 pm., a Home Depot Loss Prevention employee noticed an unidentified male walking through the store, placing several items in a cart, and then exiting the store past all points of sale without paying. The employee identified himself as Loss Prevention and grabbed the cart. He told the male to go back into the store to discuss the unpaid merchandise, but the male declined and walked away, leaving the cart. The items totaled over $1,200.00.
If you can help identify the male, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #91001807.
Picture #2 (2022-91001770): On June 21, 2022, at approximately 1:50 pm., a Home Depot Loss Prevention employee noticed an unidentified male walking through the store. The male placed two rolls of wire into a Home Depot bucket and walked out of the store without paying for merchandise. The employee confronted the male in the parking lot, grabbed the bucket, and identified himself as a Loss Prevention employee. The male fled the parking lot on foot. The wire and bucket totaled over $400.00.
If you can help identify the male, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #91001770.
Picture #3 (2022-91001643): On June 4, 2022, at approximately 8:50 pm., an unidentified male walked into Ulta Beauty and asked an employee what time they closed. The employee answered at 9:00 pm. He said he’d hurry, grabbed a basket, and began selecting fragrances. He turned and walked out of the store without paying for the items, valued at over $1,000.00.
If you can help identify the male, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #91001643.