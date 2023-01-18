From Spokane Valley Police Department:
Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are attempting to identify the male in these photos and would like help from you.
The male has been observed in the area of numerous reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including puncturing fuel tanks and draining fuel to stealing a trailer containing approximately $100,000 in tools.
The U-Haul pictured has been recovered, but the male remains unidentified.
If you know this male and can help SVIU Detectives identify him, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10160437.