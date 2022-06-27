The City of Spokane Valley Parks and Recreation Department is seeking input from Spokane Valley residents on their preferences for park amenities to be constructed in Greenacres Neighborhood Park, located at 1311 N. Long Road. An electronic 10-question survey can be accessed using the QR code pasted below and will remain accessible by the public through July 22, 2022.
Background on the project includes a master plan that was completed in 2010 of Greenacres Park, which described two phases of construction. The first phase was completed in 2012, and the city is pursuing a Washington State Recreation & Conservation Office grant to fund the completion of the second phase. Survey results will provide guidance for the final design of the Phase 2 project.
Also, later this summer the city will announce two in-person community workshops to gather additional feedback and answer questions.