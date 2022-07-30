From Veterans For Peace Spokane:
SPOKANE, Wash. - In solidarity with peacemakers around the world and in support of a Nuclear Free Zone in Spokane, Veterans For Peace is joining Pax Christi and the Dorothy Day Labor Forum in hosting an observance of the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
On Saturday, August 6, advocates for peace, nuclear disarmament, and the global environment will gather near the Spokane River at the INB Center, at 1:00 p.m.
In addition to a traditional tribute to Hibakusha, there will be music from the Raging Grannies, remarks on continuing challenges to the planet from a resurgent nuclear weapons industry, reminders of nuclear weapons’ effects on our volatile climate, and a report on our collaboration with the City Council for a Nuclear Weapons Free city.
Also on Saturday, many in Spokane will join online presentations and discussions. Some local activists will gather in the Community Building complex for an online showing of a theatrical cut of "The Day After," the 1983 tv movie watched by 100 million in the U.S. and 200 million in the Soviet Union. President Reagan said the movie was a major influence on his decision to have talks with Gorbachev.
The film and a following panel discussion are presented by World Beyond War, of which Spokane VFP is an affiliate, and will run from 9 a.m. until noon.
While most of the world embraces the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, the United States and other so-called nuclear powers continue to move the world closer to nuclear holocaust. Our congressional delegation has failed to curb spiraling spending on our illegal nuclear arsenal, so it falls to local citizens and officials to lead on peace issues.