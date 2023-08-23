From Mechanical Bull Riders
SPANGLE, Wash. - On Saturday, August 26th the SPANGLE SPECTACULAR , A Sports and Community Festival, hosted by the Harvester Restaurant & Lounge at 401 W 1st St, will take place in Spangle, Washington. The event will feature two World Championships with limited entries of men and women 18 years and older competing together. There will also be a Family Fun Center with various activities for all to enjoy and a Wildfire Donation Station and Benefit Sale.
For the World Championship Events:
- 7am Basketball Shooters check in
- 8am Basketball Shooters start
- 11am Mechanical Bull Riders check in
- 12 noon Mechanical Bull Riders start
Basketball 5 arc shooting will pay out $1000 plus 100% of the $50 entry fees with a custom buckle and 4 plaques to the top 5 places.
Mechanical Bull Riding will pay out $7500 plus 100% of the $100 entry fees with 2 custom buckles and 8 plaques to the top 10 places.
For additional information and entry please visit www.mbrwc.com
