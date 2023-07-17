From Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife:
OLYMPIA – Recreational shrimp fishing will reopen in some Puget Sound marine areas, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today.
Following review of recreational shrimping catch and effort data in Puget Sound to date, WDFW shellfish managers determined that enough of the quota remains in multiple marine areas to offer additional harvest opportunity.
“We typically set initial seasons based on fishery performance in recent years,” said Don Velasquez, lead WDFW Puget Sound recreational crustacean biologist. “Although the spot shrimp fishery this year has seen average participation in most areas, enough quota remains to allow some late-season shrimping.”
Marine Area 6 (excluding the Discovery Bay Shrimp District) will be open from one hour before official sunrise to one hour after official sunset from July 21-25 for all shrimp species. Marine Area 6 (Discovery Bay Shrimp District) will be open for all shrimp species on July 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. only.
Marine Area 7 South (only the portion west of a line projected due south from Point Colville on Lopez Island and east of a line projected due south from Cattle Point on San Juan Island) and Marine Area 7 West will be open from one hour before official sunrise to one hour after official sunset from Aug. 7-14 for all shrimp species.
Marine Area 8-1 (Deception Pass, Hope Island, and Skagit Bay) and Marine Area 8-2 (Port Susan and Port Gardner) will be open for all shrimp species on July 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. only with a reduced pot limit of two pots total per boat. Both areas also reopen for non-spot shrimp only starting on July 26 through Oct. 15, with a maximum depth of 175 feet. Divers may take shrimp by hand or hand-held device from 7 p.m. until midnight July 25.
Marine Area 10 (waters of Elliott Bay east of a line drawn from West Point to Alki Point only) will be open for all shrimp species on July 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. only with a reduced pot limit of two pots total per boat.
Shrimp fisheries already underway include:
- Marine Area 4 (east of the Bonilla-Tatoosh line): Open for all shrimp species daily from one hour before official sunrise to one hour after official sunset, until further notice.
- Marine Area 5: Open for all shrimp species daily from one hour before official sunrise to one hour after official sunset, until further notice.
- Marine Area 7 East: Open for non-spot shrimp through Oct. 15, with a maximum depth of 200 feet.
- Marine Area 9: Open for non-spot shrimp through Oct. 15, with a maximum depth of 150 feet.
- Marine Area 11: Open for non-spot shrimp through Oct. 15, with a maximum depth of 150 feet.
- Marine Area 13: Open for non-spot shrimp through Oct. 15, with a maximum depth of 200 feet.
Marine Area 12 has met its quota for the year and will not reopen in 2023.
In all areas of Puget Sound open for all shrimp species, the daily limit per fisher is 80 spot shrimp; with a total daily weight limit of 10 pounds (whole shrimp) of all species of shrimp combined.
In areas open only for non-spot shrimp the daily limit is 10 pounds (whole shrimp) of all species combined. Maximum depth limits mean that it is unlawful to set or pull shrimp gear in waters deeper than the maximum limit.
If retaining any non-spot shrimp, all shrimp heads (spot and non-spot) must be retained in the field until ashore and finished fishing for the day. All traps must be removed from the water during periods when fishing is closed.
Anglers are also reminded to avoid deploying shrimp pots and gear in ferry lanes. Lines from pots and gear can cause serious damage to vessels, including the state ferry fleet.
More information on recreational shrimp seasons, and a description of the marine areas, is available on WDFW's recreational shrimp fishing section of the website.
Shrimp fishers are reminded to follow Be Whale Wise regulations and guidelines to help protect endangered Southern Resident killer whales (SRKW). Avoid approaching SRKW, and at minimum stay the required distance away (visit the Be Whale Wise website for more information). Anglers are also encouraged to watch for the Whale Warning Flag, an optional tool from the San Juan County Marine Resources Committee that lets others know that there might be whales nearby. If you see the flag, slow down and follow guidelines. For more details about steps anglers can take to keep the whales – and themselves – safe, visit BeWhaleWise.org.
