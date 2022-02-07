From the SRTC:
Spokane Regional Transportation Council (SRTC) is excited to announce the launch of the Spokane Regional Transportation Study!
As technology evolves and travel behavior changes, transportation planners need to have up-to-date travel data to better inform regional decision-makers and prioritize improvements in the Spokane region. A key part of this study is a Household Travel Survey, designed to give planners a better understanding of how people are traveling throughout Spokane County and the surrounding area.
Invitations to participate in the survey are being mailed to 80,000 randomly selected households throughout the Spokane area. Thank you for spreading the word about this important program and feel free to contact SRTC with any questions.
