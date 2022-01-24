From the Spokane Regional Transportation Council:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Regional Transportation Council (SRTC) is opening a public comment period on a proposed amendment to the 2022-2025 Transportation Improvement Program. The comment period is open until 01/31/22. This amendment would modify the funding of four existing projects.
Information about the proposed amendment can be downloaded using the link below:
2022-2025 TIP February Amendment
What is a TIP? The TIP is a plan that identifies regional transportation projects and programs to be started or constructed in the Spokane area over the next four years. The TIP document includes project names and descriptions, the jurisdiction sponsoring them, the amount of funding attached to each, and information about the funding source (local, state or federal funds)
The TIP is amended throughout the year as SRTC’s member jurisdictions have projects to add, change, or remove from the program; often as funding becomes available or projects move toward being construction-ready.
How can I comment? Comments may be submitted until 01/31/22 using any of the following methods:
- Email: contact.srtc@srtc.org
- Phone: 509-343-6370
- Mail: SRTC, 421 W Riverside Ave Suite 500, Spokane WA 99201
All comments received during the comment period will be complied and presented to the SRTC Board of Directors prior to any action on this amendment.