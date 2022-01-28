From Spokane Transit Authority:
SPOKANE, Wash. – Today STA announced it will continue to implement Service Level 3 of its Emergency Response Plan, a reduction in weekday express service, through Friday, February 4. The agency implemented the temporary service reduction earlier this week in response to low staffing levels due to illness and covid-related quarantine protocols. While the service reduction eliminates most express service, routes serving EWU/Cheney will continue on a modified schedule. Customers impacted by Service Level 3 are encouraged to take local routes leaving the same locations as the regularly scheduled express routes.
Service Level 3 may also result in isolated trip cancellations on other routes, so customers should review all service level impacts at www.spokanetransit.com/tempservice after 5:00 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Weekend service will operate on Service Level 1, Regular Service.
Express routes that will be impacted on weekdays through Friday, February 4:
- Route 124 – North Express
- Route 144 – South Express
- Route 172 – Liberty Lake Express
- Route 173 – Valley Transit Center Express
- Route 190 – Valley Express
- Route 67 – Swoop Loop (Cheney)
STA established its Emergency Response Plan early in the pandemic to communicate service level changes in response to available personnel. The five levels are listed below.
STA Emergency Response Plan Service Level Summary for Buses
SERVICE LEVEL
SERVICE DESCRIPTION
Level 1 Service
Regular Service
Level 2 Service
Non-School Day Service (EWU/CCS)
Level 3 Service
No Peak-Hour Express Service
Level 4 Service
Saturday Service
Level 5 Service
Enhanced Sunday/Holiday Service