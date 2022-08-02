From Washington Department of Health:
OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) issued a Notice of Intent to suspend the licenses at Daybreak Youth Services (DYS), a behavioral health agency and residential treatment facility that serves youth in Spokane, due to failure to cooperate with the investigation into ongoing patient safety concerns.
In March 2022, DOH initiated an investigation into allegations of misconduct related to patient boundary issues by a staff member at DYS. Despite repeated efforts by DOH to complete the investigation, DYS has remained uncooperative and has failed to provide requested information.
DYS has 28 days to request a hearing on the license suspension before the suspension takes effect. A request for a hearing would postpone the suspension, pending a decision by an administrative law judge. If DYS’s license is suspended, the facility must cease operations and transfer patients to other facilities.
Copies of the enforcement actions are available upon request. This is an ongoing investigation; no additional details can be released at this time.
