Due to extreme rain fall and snow melt runoff, the Board of Stevens County Commissioners issued an emergency flooding declaration.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHEREAS, Director of Emergency Services, Adenea Sellars, reported to the Board of County Commissioners that, beginning at 4:00 p.m. on April 11, 2023, a number of public roads, fire stations, and other infrastructure in the county are impassable due to extraordinary rain fall and snow melt runoff; and
WHEREAS, some of this flooding is occurring in burn scarred areas; and
WHEREAS, we have seen instream infrastructure threatened or failed such as culverts; and
WHEREAS, extensive damage has and is still occurring to county roads and private roads; and
WHEREAS, persons and property are and will be damaged unless further efforts are taken to reduce the threat to life and property; and public transportation is being effected and,
WHEREAS, there is a present emergency which necessitates activation of the Stevens County disaster preparedness plan and utilization of emergency powers granted pursuant to RCW 36.40.180 and RCW 38.52.070(2);
NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED:
1. It is hereby declared by the Board of Stevens County Commissioners that there is an emergency due to the flooding conditions in Stevens County, therefore, designated departments are authorized to enter into contracts and incur obligations necessary to combat such disaster, protecting the health and safety of persons and property, and providing emergency assistance to the victims of such disaster, and,
2. Each designated department is authorized to exercise the powers vested under Section 1 of this resolution in the light of the exigencies of an extreme emergency situation without regard to time-consuming procedures and formalities prescribed by law (excepting mandatory constitutional requirements). Page 1 of2 Passed by the Board of Stevens County Commissioners meeting in regular session at Colville, Washington, by the following vote, then signed by its membership and attested to by its Clerk in authorization of such passage the l l " day of April 2023.