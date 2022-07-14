From Whitman County Sheriff's Office:
COLFAX, Wash. - At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, deputies recovered a stolen flatbed trailer at the Rest Area on SR-195. The trailer was loaded with approximately $3500 worth of OSB/Plywood at the time.
Deputies were tipped off to the location of the trailer when the owner spotted it being pulled down the highway near Rosalia, shortly after he discovered it had been stolen. After observing the truck pulling his trailer, the owner followed the vehicle to the Rest Area on SR-195, where deputies were able to make contact with the subject driving the trailer.
After some questioning and initial denial from the subject, identified as 52-year-old Brian G. Funk of Spokane, Funk told deputies he “found” the trailer by the side of the road near the weigh station. After explaining to Funk that his story did not make sense, Funk then admitted to taking the trailer from where it was parked, in downtown Colfax, a few hours earlier.
Funk later admitted to deputies he had seen the trailer and plywood several days earlier and came to Colfax from Spokane with the intent of taking the trailer and the wood to later sell.
Funk was booked into the Whitman County Jail on 2 counts of Felony Theft. In total the trailer and the plywood have a value of over 10,000 dollars.
Funk has 13 prior felony convictions related to property crimes.