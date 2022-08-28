Grind and overlay pavement maintenance work on north Monroe St. between Summit Ave. and Boone Ave. just north of the Monroe Street Bridge will begin the morning of Monday, Aug. 29. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays and follow all detours in place for worker and public safety. The project will be done in two phases and is expected to be complete in late October.
“Monroe is one of our main arterials and keeping it in good shape is part of our six-year street maintenance program,” says Public Works Director Marlene Feist. “Completing the right maintenance at the right time reduces the amount of costly, major construction needed over time.”
The north Monroe St. project will include closing half of the street at a time with detours in place. Phase I will start on north bound lanes (east side). The south bound lanes (west side) are scheduled to close approximately September 21 for Phase II. Closures and detours are subject to weather and unforeseen delays. Failed pavement areas will receive full-depth repairs and new ADA ramps at the intersections will be installed.
The City is investing $80 million in new construction work this year and another $21 million in projects continuing from 2021 to improve streets, rebuild bridges, protect the Spokane River, and invest in the City’s critical water and sewer systems. The public can stay up to date with the City’s weekly obstruction notice information.