From Kootenai Metropolitan Planning Organization and ITD:
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Idaho Transportation Department are conducting a study on the way our regional roadways are managed on a day to day basis. The goal is to improve overall safety, reliability and convenience for all users. This survey will help us understand the perspectives of travelers within Kootenai County and our neighbors, while traveling our regional transportation system.
Idaho remains one of the fastest-growing states, with rapid growth projected to continue.
Growth has put a strain on the existing transportation system, experienced by the community as roadway bottlenecks, poor intersection levels of service, unreliable travel times, an overall lack of readily accessible motorist information, and unpredictable incident management on major routes including I-90. Traffic on I-90 alone is expected to double by 2045.
Previous studies have confirmed that a traffic management center (TMC) is not only needed in the future but also right now. The current phase of the study is looking at the feasibility of implementing a TMC, including comparing costs and benefits.
Funding and Timeline
The study has been underway since spring of 2022 and is expected to be complete this fall.
The study is federally funded, as is much of transportation in Idaho. Current highway funding in Idaho is 61 percent federal.
Once the study is complete, next steps include establishing agreements with the participating agencies, and should seek funding and including grants for implementation.
Written comments will be accepted at open houses, and comments will be accepted online through August 4.
For the full release and to submit comments, visit the project page.