Suspect arrested after dispute escalates to shots being fired in Spokane Valley

On September 29, 2022, at approximately 8:55 pm, Spokane Valley Deputies, and later assisted by Spokane County Deputies, responded to the report of an argument and then gunshots in the parking lot of an apartment complex located in the 2700 block of N. Pines Road.
Arriving Deputies located three spent rifle casings in the parking lot near a Dodge truck mentioned as an involved vehicle. They did not locate any victim(s) or suspect(s). A silver Toyota truck, also mentioned as possibly being involved, was not located at the scene. They contacted several apartments in the area where the incident occurred but were unable to find anyone who witnessed anything.
The spent casings were collected as evidence.
At approximately 11:00 pm, a Spokane County Deputy located the Dodge Dakota on Hwy. 27th, near 16th Avenue. The Deputy followed the truck as it continued to 32nd Avenue, turned around, and traveled back north on Hwy. 27. With additional Deputies assisting, the vehicle was stopped at 1st and Pines. The victim was identified and provided a statement. He said he arrived home to find a bunch of items in his parking space. He moved the items over one space and parked. A short time later, the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Armail K. Porter, arrived in a van and parked in the middle of the lot. Porter started yelling at the victim and said he’d be right back to deal with him.
When Porter returned from the apartments, he was holding a rifle in his hands. The victim said he was approximately 50 yards away as Porter pointed the firearm in his direction but more toward the ground and fired one shot. The victim yelled at Porter, asking if he planned to shoot the victim as he walked toward Porter. Porter fired a second shot and then a third before running away. The victim said he did not want to pursue charges because he felt Porter was trying to scare him and not actually shoot him.
A check of Porter’s name revealed he is a multi-time convicted felon and the respondent of a served protection order, both prohibiting him from legally possessing a firearm.
Deputies talked with Porter by phone, and during the call, he advised he was not at home (an apartment at the complex where the shooting occurred) and would only talk by phone. Deputies confirmed Porter was inside his apartment and sought a search warrant for the apartment and his van. Porter denied getting into an argument or altercation at the complex.
Deputies observed Porter walk out to his van, which was still parked in the parking lot. Porter was contacted and taken into custody without incident.
At approximately 2:45 am, with a signed search warrant, Deputies searched Porter’s apartment. A loaded rifle magazine and other items associated with firearms were located, but a firearm was not.
Porter was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree and Aiming/Discharging Firearms/Dangerous Weapons.
This remains an active investigation, and additional information is not available.