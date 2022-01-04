Spokane Valley Deputies, responding to a suspicious car, captured one suspect after she tried to flee in a stolen vehicle and on foot. The female suspect used the stolen vehicle to strike a Deputy’s Patrol Car, causing extensive damage. A second suspect, whose identity has been confirmed, fled on foot and was not located.
On January 4, 2022, at approximately 2:05 am., Spokane Valley Deputies responded to the 11500 block of E. Riverside for the report of a suspicious vehicle. The caller stated the car had been parked in front of his neighbor’s residence for the past 30 minutes, and he could see the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Dillon E. Chicklinsky, getting in and out of the car rummaging through it. He did not recognize the car or driver as being associated with his neighbor or neighborhood.
Deputy Kyle and Deputy Wakem arrived at the scene first and located the suspicious vehicle parked on the south side of Riverside, facing west. Deputy Wakem pulled up, with Deputy Kyle stopping behind Deputy Wakem’s fully marked patrol car.
Suddenly, the headlights of the Kia came on, and Chicklinsky drove past both marked patrol vehicles toward Bowdish. Chicklinsky lost control of the car and slid into the rear of a parked Chevy truck. Chicklinsky quickly exited and began running to the southeast.
Unexpectedly, the vehicle Chicklinsky had been driving was put into reverse and began backing up. Fearing Deputy Waken would be struck, Deputy Kyle yelled, “Watch out!” Deputy Wakem quickly moved out of the way toward the passenger’s side of his vehicle. The once passenger, later identified as 30-year-old Heather A. Fields, was now in the driver’s seat attempting to flee in reverse. She continued backing up and crashed into Deputy Wakem’s open driver’s door, causing extensive damage. Fields continued her attempt to escape and collided with the chain-link fence of a business and became stuck. Fields jumped out of the car, onto the hood, and over a 6’ fence.
Information was broadcast via the radio, providing additional information to assisting patrol units, and a perimeter was established.
Deputy Korpi, who had arrived shortly after Chicklinsky fled on foot after crashing into the truck, located Fields hiding behind a dumpster of local business. She was taken into custody without further incident.
A search for Chicklinsky was unsuccessful.
A check of the vehicle’s VIN revealed the car had been reported stolen on December 30, 2021.
Fields was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Possession of a Stolen Motor, Malicious Mischief 1st Degree, Hit and Run (Unattended Property), and Obstructing.
Once located, Chicklinsky will face similar charges.
This remains an active investigation, and no further information is available at this time.