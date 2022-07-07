From the Spokane Valley Police Department:
Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU), assisted by Spokane Valley Patrol Deputies, located a suspect in connection with ongoing theft investigations. The suspect was arrested and charged with several felony and misdemeanor charges. Multiple stolen and suspected stolen vehicles and guns, along with a slew of other property, were recovered.
Additional charges and/or arrests are expected.
On June 28, 2022, at approximately 11:55 am., Spokane Valley Investigative Unit Deputy West attempted to locate and contact 42-year-old Joshua P. Burland at a residence located in the 1300 block of N. Grady Road in connection to ongoing theft investigations. There was probable cause to charge Burland in two cases, and he had a confirmed misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.
With the assistance of additional patrol Deputies, Burland was located inside the home and arrested without incident.
While at the location, several other people were contacted, briefly detained, and later released without probable cause to charge them with a crime at this early point in the investigation.
As Investigators began checking license plates and vehicle identification numbers, they discovered a reported stolen 2020 Dodge truck (Mt. Vernon PD), a 2006 Polaris ATV (Spokane County), a 2013 Can-Am Maverick UTV (Helena, Montana), and a stolen dirt bike. All of these vehicles were seized, along with a black Chevy quad-cab pickup, with a maroon Harley Davidson motorcycle in the bed, pulling a trailer with the stolen Can-Am UTV and a blue Chrysler LS, pending search warrants.
With search warrants pending and lacking probable cause to charge Burland with possession of the above noted stolen property, he was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Possession of Stolen Property 2nd Degree, Identity Theft 2nd Degree (3 counts), Theft 3rd Degree, and Driving While Suspended 2nd Degree. After his court appearance with Spokane Superior Court Commissioner Stine on June 29, 2022, he was released from jail on his own recognizance.
Once search warrants were requested, obtained, and served over the following days, SVIU Detectives recovered two stolen Taurus Judge .410 pistols (Great Falls, Montana) and a stolen Dell laptop computer (Tacoma, WA).
They also located a 9mm Tippman Armory Gatling Gun, a Harrington Arms 16-gauge shotgun, a Taurus rifle receiver with three barrels in different calibers, and assorted ammunition, all believed to be stolen, but they continue to work to confirm their suspicions.
They also recovered a large amount of pills believed to contain Fentanyl from one of the vehicles.
This remains an active investigation, and additional arrests and/or charges are expected.