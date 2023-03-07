AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Swinerton Builders released a statement after one person was killed after a framework collapse at a hotel construction site in Airway Heights site on Tuesday:
A formwork collapse occurred at a Swinerton Builders casino/hotel construction project currently underway in Spokane at approximately 9am today. We are very saddened to share that the incident resulted in the death of a subcontractor employee working on site. Emergency services were immediately called to the scene and the area was secured. Unfortunately, the efforts of medical personnel were unsuccessful. There were no other workers involved or injured in the incident.
The circumstances of this situation are unclear at this time and it is too early to speculate on what may have been the cause of this incident. Safety is our number one priority, when something like this happens it is our responsibility to find out why. Our Management and Safety teams are onsite and currently working together with investigating authorities to find out the exact cause. When it is known we will make information available so it may help others.
In addition to these facts, we offer the following information:
- The site is located off of Highway 2 near Craig Road in Spokane.
- We are actively working with OSHA and local authorities investigating the incident and cooperating fully to meet their requests for information.
- The project site will be closed through at least March 8th while the investigation in ongoing.
- Counseling assistance is being made available for team members on the project site.
We will continue to monitor the situation and coordinate with both regulatory agencies and local authorities until our response and investigation is complete.