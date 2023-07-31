SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Arc of Spokane is celebrating the grand opening of its new thrift store in Spokane Valley at 1441 Argonne Rd on Monday, July 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Festivities planned include a BBQ Bus courtesy of Washington Trust Bank, a gift card scavenger hunt, our Business Opportunity School for Success (BOSS) associates selling their products, and other celebrations.
“The Arc of Spokane is thrilled to announce the opening of our new thrift store in Spokane Valley,” Chief Executive Officer Sima Thorpe said. “This will allow us to expand to two stores providing critically needed funding for programs and services that support individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. This new store builds on the success of our dedicated team of thrift store professionals.”
All proceeds from the thrift stores go towards services The Arc provides for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families. Currently, The Arc operates about 30 different programs and services that ensure people with IDD and their families have support for employment, healthcare, community engagement, in schools, and more.
“I’m proud to work for an organization with such an excellent humanitarian mission,” director of thrift operations Rose Williamson said. “Thrift expansion not only helps us raise more funds to support our mission, but it also gives us an opportunity to welcome new employees to our awesome work culture where we truly care about each individual. Opening the new store has been an amazing team effort and I am so proud to be a part of such an amazing community.”
The highlight of the grand opening will be The Arc’s Business Opportunity School for Success (BOSS) associates selling the products they’ve been working on this summer. BOSS is an entrepreneurial program run during the summer through the Transition and Young Adult Program (TYAP). It introduces high schoolers with IDD to business opportunities and skillsets. Through the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR), participants undergo educational workshops on the basics of running a business and then spend the summer in a paid job experience with The Arc to create, market and sell product of their choice at local farmers markets.
“Often, people with IDD are limited to pretty narrow positions like cleaning or stocking shelves,” TYAP manager Kyla Parkins said. “The purpose of the BOSS program is to give students an opportunity to envision a different option for themselves. It’s a chance for them to explore entrepreneurship and maybe recognize they have a marketable skill and could be their own boss someday!”
The Arc of Spokane Thrift Store
1441 N Argonne Rd
Spokane Valley, WA 99212
Now open Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Donation drop-off hours Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
To schedule a donation pickup (we come to you!), call (509) 328-8100.
About The Arc of Spokane: The Arc of Spokane is a chapter of The Arc of Washington and The Arc of the United States and joins over 600 chapters across the country on the front lines to ensure that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families have the support and services they need to be fully engaged in their communities.
