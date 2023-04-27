From Washington State Department of Transportation:
SPOKANE – Travelers who use Thor Street bridge to cross I-90 in Spokane should plan additional travel time to avoid delays as crews make repairs to the bridge deck as part of the I-90 Bridge Deck Preservation – Patching project.
Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will be removing areas of fatigue to the bridge deck and pouring new concrete to preserve its surface for years to come.
Lane closures to Thor Street bridge
- 6 a.m., Thursday, April 27 until 11:59 p.m., Friday, April 28. Reopening of the lanes will be weather dependent and when the concrete reaches strength from curing.
Crews will close the right two lanes of the Thor Street bridge for the first 12 hours of work. A single right lane closure will be in place for the remainder of the project.
Before heading out the door, travelers can find highway conditions on the WSDOT Travel Alerts page, mobile app and on the Regional Twitter account.