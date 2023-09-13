From Spokane Arena:
Get ready for TobyMac’s Hits Deep 2024, where the hottest artists collide to create an unforgettable night of pure energy!
WHAT: TobyMac Hits Deep Tour 2024
WHERE: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
WHEN: Thursday, February 22, 2024
With a lineup that includes TobyMac, Cory Asbury, Mac Powell, Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick, and Terrian, this show promises to be a musical journey like no other. It will have you on your feet, singing your heart out, and experiencing the power of music in an epic dance party with thousands of new friends.
Tickets: Tickets range from $17.00 to $91.75 and go on sale to the public starting Friday, September 22 at 9:00am local time at TicketsWest.com