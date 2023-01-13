From The Idaho Lottery:
BOISE, Idaho – Lottery luck has found the Magic Valley again! The Idaho Lottery has confirmed that one large winning ticket sold in Twin Falls County matched all five of the first numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions draw. The ticket includes Megaplier making it worth $2,000,000. Last night’s winning numbers were 2, 3, 19, 52, 58 and the Megaball was 16.
"We are encouraging everyone who played Mega Millions for last night's draw to check their tickets carefully for winners," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. "Too often we see players not realize they have a big winning ticket because they did not win the jackpot. In this case, the ticket matched all five of the first numbers and has Megaplier, which turns the ticket into a $2 million winner!"
Including the $2 million winning ticket there were over 3,100 winning Mega Millions tickets in Idaho from last night's draw.
The Idaho Lottery also encourages everyone to sign the back of their tickets immediately and prior to presenting them for payment.
Last night's $2 million winner has 180 days to claim their prize from Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise, either by mail or in person.