From Idaho State Police:
On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 10:42 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash on State Highway 45 near Deer Flat Road, south of Nampa.
A 2003 Toyota Corolla, driven by a 26 year old male, from Melba, was traveling northbound. A 2012 Ford F150, driven by a 33 year old male, from Nampa, was traveling southbound. The Toyota crossed over the center line and collided head on with the Ford.
The driver of the Toyota succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Ford and their occupant was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.
This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.