From the United States Forest Service:
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Fire management officials on the Walla Walla Ranger District are implementing a 270-acre prescribed burn within the Tiger Creek prescribed burn unit, located approximately 13 miles east of Walla Walla and along the Mill Creek Municipal Watershed boundary. The prescribed burn will treat 86 acres managed by the City of Walla Walla and 184 acres of Umatilla National Forest-managed lands.
Frequent, low-intensity fire is essential for healthy forests and reducing the risk of uncharacteristic wildfire caused by excessive fuel buildup. Prescribed burning is an effective tool for removing excessive amounts of brush, shrubs, and trees, while also encouraging the growth of native vegetation.
The Tiger Creek prescribed burn is anticipated to take 2-5 days to complete and primarily consists of grass and timber. The objective of the burn is to improve foraging habitat for big game, reduce long-term wildfire risk through reductions in existing fuel loading, to restore the ecological functions of a fire adapted ecosystem to the area, and to kill germinated invasive annual grasses. Hunters and forest visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and avoid the area during prescribed burning activities.
Additional information about this prescribed burn is available by visiting the Umatilla National Forest’s prescribed fire interactive map. This map displays burning activities and the interactive map allows the user to zoom in on certain areas and click on a burn unit for more information (such as acreage, status, etc). When burning operations begin the interactive map will be updated to display which burn units are actively burning.
Maps of the proposed prescribed burns are also located on InciWeb at http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5808/.