From the U.S. Marshals:
SPOKANE, Wash. – The United States Marshals are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of William Oldham Mize, who failed to appear for a pretrial conference before United States District Judge Thomas O. Rice in Spokane.
Mize, 60, is alleged to have participated in a multi-million-dollar fraud, and has been a fugitive from justice since approximately July 10, 2019, when he is alleged to have violated his pretrial release conditions by failing to make himself available for pretrial supervision to the U.S. Probation Office and failing to contact his attorney. A United States Magistrate Judge has issued a warrant for Mize’s arrest.
On December 18, 2018, a federal Grand Jury in the Eastern District of Washington found probable cause to indict Mize and others on numerous charges including mail fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit health care fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The alleged criminal activity took place for years, between September 2013 and April 2018. Court records indicate that Mize is alleged to have caused fake car accidents, falls, and other accidents in multiple states. To date, insurers have paid more than $6 million on Mize’s allegedly fraudulent claims.
Mize originally appeared in federal court on January 9, 2019, to answer a summons issued in connection with his federal indictment. He was released pending trial on conditions that included reporting to the U.S. Probation Office as often as directed, contacting his defense attorney weekly, posting an unsecured $750,000 appearance bond, surrendering his U.S. Passport, limiting his travel to Washington and Nevada, and showing up for all future court dates.
Mize is believed to have used numerous aliases, including Phillip Novak, Phillip Gonzalez, Phillip Boito, Bill Babaian, Bill Park, William Park, William Talento, William Westfall, Phillip Amezcua, Phillip Smith, William Smith, Will Smith, William Frangella, William Tardy, William Sharp, Phillip Tardy and Chad Harris. He has previously frequented cities in Washington, California, Florida, and Mexico, as well as Las Vegas and New Orleans.
Mize is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds. The charges in the indictment are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilty.
Tips may be submitted directly to the United States Marshals Service by calling 1-877-WANTED2 or using the USMS Tips App.
The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney George J.C. Jacobs, III. The case number is 18-CR-00232-TOR.