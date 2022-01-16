From Spokane Valley Fire Department:
Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) units responded this morning at approximately 10:40 to a report of a structure fire at 13100 block of East Valleyway.
A passerby noticed smoke coming out of a door and window from a first-floor apartment. Neighbors knocked on the door to notify the occupants but no one appeared to be home. Valley Engine 5 reported seeing heavy smoke in the area and after their arrival on scene, initiated a quick attack and knocked down the fire.
As the fire was being knocked down, all adjoining apartments were evacuated. After the fire was extinguished, fire crews conducted a primary search of the fire apartment finding no one, and checked for fire extension of the adjoining apartments. A total of six Engines, two Ladders, and 3 command vehicles were dispatched to the fire. Due to the quick knock down, a number of fire suppression vehicles were canceled prior to arrival. The fire was contained to the apartment of origin. There were no reported injuries of civilians or firefighters. As part of a standardized fire response plan, an ambulance with AMR responded to the scene and was later cancelled.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation and units remain on scene for overhaul and investigator assistance. The apartment unit involved is uninhabitable and occupants will be staying with family.
Spokane County Sheriff’s Department, Spokane County Fire District #8 and the City of Spokane Fire Department also responded to the incident.