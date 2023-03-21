Our clinical teams at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center build strong, therapeutic, and often long-term relationships with our Veteran patients and their families. Survey results show that 89.5% of Veterans trust in the care they receive at Mann-Grandstaff.
VA is working closely with Oracle Cerner to resolve issues with the system’s performance — especially those that may have patient safety implications — to maximize usability for VA health care providers and ensure our nation’s Veterans are served by an effective records system to support their healthcare. For example, last month’s update to the system included three critical pharmacy enhancements, with more on the way. We have addressed usability issues and enhanced training regarding order management in the system. System stability has also improved: as of this month, it’s been more than 200 days—or six months—without a complete outage. System incident free time isn’t yet at goal, though is moving in the right direction. Finally, we have implemented changes in our structure for decision-making and the processes for “go-live’ decisions.
Modernizing VA’s electronic health record is much more than a routine software implementation. It is a fundamental change in how business and health care processes are performed within VA. It presents us with opportunities to transform the way we deliver health care, and to standardize that delivery across the enterprise to achieve improvements in patient safety and efficiency in health care delivery.
VA remains committed to getting the new EHR right for Veterans and aims ultimately to serve as a model for transformative health care innovation by using the same health record system as DOD and the U.S. Coast Guard and improving the exchange of Veteran medical information with participating community care providers.
In addition to their statement, the VA invited the public to attend a veteran town hall and claims clinic on Thursday, March 30 at the Vet Center in Spokane Valley. The event will last from 6-8 p.m. and is part of the PACT Act expansion of benefits and care for combat veterans who served in Vietnam War, Gulf War, and Post 9/11 War on Terror.