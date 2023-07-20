Spokane County Library District announces its August lineup of programs for kids, teens, adults, and entrepreneurs. The Library District is also looking for volunteers for its Reading Buddy Program helping elementary students enjoy and improve their reading.
The Reading Buddy Program is a great volunteer opportunity for those who love reading and enjoy spending time with kids. The program pairs volunteers, as mentors, with elementary school students, and they meet once per week for 8 weeks to read together and foster a love of reading. Those interested can learn more about this program and if it might be a good fit during the Reading Buddy Volunteer Orientation, held online on Saturday, August 5, at 9am. Sign up for the orientation at www.scld.org/reading-buddy-orientation.
During August, families, kids, tweens, and teens can play After-Hours Miniature Golf in the library and explore virtual reality during Experience VR: Nature Treks and BRINK Traveler. Tweens can sign up for Late Night Nerf games, a Spy Challenge Escape Room, LEGO Stop-Motion Animation, and Video Boot Camp, also drop in to enjoy the Tween Library Carnival. Teens can Create a Zine, show off their world knowledge during World Traveler Teen Escape Room, and polish up their video skills during Video Boot Camp. Plus, track your summer reading for the prize drawing, and view Kindly Ever After Adventures for ages 4–9, both through August 31.
Adults can gain useful insights during Mushroom Foraging for Beginners, Create an Eco-Printed Scarf, and get great book suggestions during Iced Tea & Porch Reads. Get help with Estate Planning Basics, discover 10 Tips to Reduce Your Debt, and play Medicare Fraud Bingo. Be sure to sign up for upcoming online author talks with bestselling authors at www.scld.org/authors-series.
Entrepreneurs can turn ideas into reality with the help of SCORE business mentors to understand business startup considerations, including questions about legal issues, taxes, insurance, funding, and more. Be sure to sign up for the online workshop How to Start a Business.
All these summer programs are in Engage, our programs and events guide, available online at www.scld.org/engage and in print at our libraries. To sign up for programs that require registration, visit our events calendar at www.scld.org/events.