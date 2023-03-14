From Idaho Trails Association:
Idaho Trails Association (ITA) is looking for volunteers to help maintain trails in North Idaho!
The organization just released their 2023 volunteer project schedule to the public of over 80 projects planned across Idaho this spring, summer, and fall. The projects range in length from one day to one week and in difficulty from easy for beginner hikers, to strenuous for seasoned volunteers. Hikers who are interested in joining are encouraged to visit ITA’s website to sign up for a project. No trail maintenance experience is necessary to join.
"We are thrilled to have over 80 projects planned this season; there is something for everyone, from day trips to weeklong projects deep in several of Idaho's iconic Wilderness areas," said Melanie Vining, ITA Executive Director. "I'm excited to see what ITA can accomplish on trails across Idaho this year, with more projects planned than ever before, and focused work on the Idaho Centennial Trail!"
ITA has 18 projects scheduled in North Idaho, as well as six youth projects planned across the state for ages 14-18 and six Women in the Wild projects.
Here are a few upcoming projects in North Idaho:
- Higgens Point- April 29 — ITA’s first project of the season in North Idaho, volunteers will work on this very popular trail system on beautiful Lake Coeur d’Alene.
- Lakeshore- May 13-14 — ITA volunteers will cut out logs and brush on this trail along the upper western shore of beautiful Priest Lake. There will be car camping available for those who would like to spend the night and enjoy the camaraderie.
- Boulder Meadows – Women Only- June 17-18 — This Women in the Wild project takes place in the beautiful Boulder Meadows area.
- Navigation Trail- Backpacking 101- June 24-25 — This backpacking clinic will provide a chance for new and experienced backpackers to get together and share ideas on how to better enjoy this sport.
- Little North Fork Clearwater- June 25-July 1 — Volunteers will spend a week working along the beautiful Little North Fork of the Clearwater.
To sign up for these projects and see the rest of ITA’s North Idaho schedule, visit the ITA website.