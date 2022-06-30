Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives and Spokane Valley Deputies worked together to take a wanted felony suspect, also observed violating a no-trespass order, into custody. The suspect attempted to avoid Deputies who converged on the vehicle he was driving in a parking lot. The suspect backed into one fully marked patrol car and was pinned from the front by a second patrol car with its emergency lights activated, taking away any avenue of escape.
The next day after being booked on his felony warrant (Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle), SVIU Detectives charged the suspect with seven additional felonies and four misdemeanor charges stemming from separate theft cases and burglary.
On June 27, 2022, at approximately 3:45 pm., SVIU Detectives observed a male, later identified as 33-year-old Jeffrey E. Baumann, in a parking lot located in the 12800 block of E. Sprague. Knowing Baumann had an active felony warrant (Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle) and was previously trespassed from the property he was on, Detectives requested the assistance of Spokane Valley Deputies.
Baumann got in the driver’s seat of a red Ford Escort, drove out of the parking lot, and turned west on Sprague. SVIU advised Deputy Bullion and Sergeant Watts that they were behind Baumann on Sprague and Pines, stopped at a red light.
Deputy Bullion arrived in the area and made a U-turn to get behind the line of cars at the light. As he did, he observed Baumann turn into the Denney’s parking lot, attempting to cut around traffic and get onto Pines Road, northbound. Deputy Bullion turned into the parking lot and activated the emergency lights and siren of his fully marked patrol car.
Baumann pulled into a parking stall and appeared to be stopping, but as Deputy Bullion pulled in behind the Ford and began to exit his patrol car, Baumann took off, heading toward Pines. Sergeant Watts, who had arrived to assist, drove toward Baumann in his patrol car with emergency lights activated and successfully blocked Baumann’s forward avenue of escape. Deputy Bullion pulled forward to block Baumann’s path to the east as Baumann put his vehicle in reverse, contacting Deputy Bullion’s patrol car. Deputy Bullion and Sergeant Watts pinned the Ford from the front and rear, taking away any opportunity for Baumann to flee and endanger the public. Instead of surrendering, Baumann accelerated, causing the tires to spin.
At first, Baumann did not follow commands, yelling that his brakes were bad and that they didn’t stop the vehicle. Eventually, he exited the car as instructed. Still, he failed to raise his hands in the air, instead choosing to walk toward Deputy Bullion as he looked around, possibly planning an escape on foot. With his hands at his sides and near the area of a visible pocketknife, Deputy Bullion took control of Baumann’s hands and placed him under arrest.
The adult male passenger of the Ford was detained by assisting Deputy Zlateff and was later released without charges.
During a search after his arrest, Deputy Bullion located a small plastic bag containing three blue pills believed to contain Fentanyl (AKA “Mexis”) and a wad of cash in Baumann’s right front pant pocket. The pills were seized, and he was issued a Possession of a Controlled Substance Referral, his second.
Baumann was issued criminal citations for Trespass 2nd Degree, Obstructing Law Enforcement, and Making or Possessing Vehicle Theft Tools (shaved keys). He was booked into the Spokane County Jail for his felony warrant, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle.
SVIU Detectives continued their investigation, and with the registered owner of the Ford unknown, it was towed and seized pending a search warrant.
On June 28, 2022, SVIU Detectives charged Baumann with several unrelated felony and misdemeanor crimes as a result of separate, ongoing investigations: Organized Retail Theft 2nd Degree (3 counts), Burglary 2nd Degree (2 counts), Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Theft 2nd Degree, and Theft 3rd Degree (4 counts).
Baumann remains in the Spokane County Jail with his total bond set at $11,000.00 by Spokane County Superior Court Commissioner John Stine.
Today, the vehicle search warrant was completed and SVIU Detective recovered property believed to be stolen from Nordstrom Rack and Wal-Mart. They also located small quantities of suspected Heroin, Xanax, and Psilocybin Mushrooms.