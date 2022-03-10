This is a news release from the Washington State Patrol
Pullman, Wash – The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will be conducting emphasis patrols starting March 10th and running through March 20th as Washington State University (WSU) students travel across the state for Spring Break. District 4 troopers in Spokane, Whitman and Adams counties and District 6 troopers in Grant and Kittitas counties, will be focusing on speeding to include driving too fast for conditions, distracted/impaired driving and other collision-causing violations during the emphasis.
Despite the early spring weather conditions, students traveling across the state should make sure to prepare for winter travel conditions. A small emergency kit with water, food, blankets, winter clothing and emergency flares are a good idea. Make sure all the fluids in vehicles are full and the vehicle’s battery is in good working order. Good all-season or snow tires, as well as tire chains, are advised and may be required when traveling over the mountain passes. “Our primary mission is to ensure that everyone travels during Spring Break without incident,” said WSP District 4 Commander Captain Jeff Otis.
Motorists traveling to and from WSU will see an increased WSP presence on State Routes 26 & 195 as well as Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass. We encourage travelers to pay close attention to posted speed limits and to be prepared for changing road and weather conditions. You can find current road and weather conditions on all state highways by going to the website or mobile apps provided by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT provides updates on road and weather conditions, including mountain pass updates, to help motorists who are planning on being on area roads.
The WSP, WSU, and other state and local officials will be working hard throughout the break to ensure everyone heading to and from Pullman has a safe and enjoyable vacation. WSP public information officers will be updating information throughout the emphasis using the hashtag #BeSafeCougs.