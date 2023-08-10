From the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife:
Action: Implements ¾-inch maximum hook gap.
Effective date: Aug. 10 through Sept. 13, 2023.
Species affected: All species.
Location: Samish River from mouth (Bayview-Edison Road) to Thomas Road Bridge (CRC 816).
Salmon rules:
- Only 1 single point hook allowed. Stationary gear restriction. Maximum hook gap of ¾-inch (measured point to shank). Only fish hooked inside the mouth may be retained.
- Daily limit is two (2). Release all chum, pink, and wild coho salmon.
Reason for action: The hook gap restriction was proposed during the North of Falcon season setting process (NOF), along with the stationary gear restriction. Both were adopted to the List of Agreed Fisheries (LOAF), but the hook gap restriction was unintentionally omitted from the pamphlet. This action brings the 2023 Samish salmon fishery rules in alignment with what was adopted at NOF. Both actions were taken to address community and angler complaints about snagging Chinook using flossing techniques.
Additional information: The definitions of snagging and the stationary gear restriction can be found on page 20 of the 2023/24 Sport Fishing Rules Pamphlet, snagging is also addressed on page 8 under gear rules.
