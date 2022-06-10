From Whitworth University:
Whitworth University is pleased to announce Stacy Hill, Ed.D., associate professor of education, has been appointed as associate provost.
Hill will report to the provost & executive vice president and will assist in providing leadership and administrative direction for academic programs and services directly affecting student success and faculty performance.
Hill has been with Whitworth since 1998. She began her career at the university as an adjunct faculty member, lecturer and visiting professor. She became a permanent faculty member in 2015 and is currently the director of the Whitworth Teacher Certification Program.
Gregor Thuswaldner, provost & executive vice president, applauds the search committee’s choice. “Dr. Hill brings a wealth of expertise and experience working with both students and faculty to the position,” he says. “She is the ideal person to serve as Whitworth’s associate provost.”
In her new role, Hill will manage student affairs by reviewing academic policies, assisting with administrative policy decisions, responding to academic grievances, and participating in university-wide threat assessments.
Hill will be the chair of the Educational Review Board (ERB) and the Retention Committee and will be the co-chair of the Student Success Team.
Her responsibilities in overseeing faculty performance will include:
- Training chairs and senior faculty members to be peer-teaching evaluators.
- Meeting with all faculty members applying for promotion, tenure, quadrennial and pre-tenure review.
- Providing professional development and ongoing support to adjuncts.
- Coordinating summer opportunities for faculty members.
- As the associate provost, Hill will supervise the registrar and others in the academic affairs office and represent the provost when needed. She will participate in academic and university governance as a member of the Provost’s Cabinet, Deans’ Council, Administrative Leadership Group, Academic Leadership Council, University Council and other appropriate teams as assigned.
Hill received her bachelor of arts in political science from Western Washington University, her master in teaching from Whitworth, and her doctorate of education in teacher leadership from Washington State University.
She will begin her role as associate provost on July 1.