Weather Alert

After a bitterly cold Thursday, the region will be subject to increasing bouts of wintry precipitation through the holiday weekend. On Friday, mainly snow is expected over the region. Precipitation will change over to a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain on Saturday. Holiday travelers are urged to be prepared for rapidly changing conditions and winter driving. For next week, a much warmer weather pattern along with periods of rain will lead to melting snow, and increased runoff into area rivers and small streams. The greatest risk of flooding will be in low lying areas as well as small streams.