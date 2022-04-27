WSP seeking witnesses to fatal collision in Adams County

RITZVILLE, Wash. - On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at approximately 3:17 p.m., a one vehicle fatality collision occurred on westbound I-90 near milepost 229, in Adams County, Washington.
The victim driver was traveling westbound on I-90 in a black 2000 Ford pickup at the time of the incident.
A large piece of heavy steel plate pierced the front windshield of the victim’s pickup, striking the victim.
The victim’s vehicle left the roadway to the left and traveled through the center median.
The victim’s vehicle vaulted off the median and down to Hills Road, at the freeway overpass.
The male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Washington State Patrol Detective Lewis Stevens is seeking any information and/or witnesses of the collision as well as information regarding the identification of the steel plate piece (photograph of steel plate attached), where it was made, where it was being shipped to and where it was shipped from.
Anyone with information is requested to please contact Detective Lewis Stevens at (509) 227-6642 or Lewis.Stevens@wsp.wa.gov.