The following is a statement from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), Washington State Patrol (WSP) and the Department of Commerce:
Yesterday’s meeting with Spokane city officials was a start to much needed dialogue on the future of Camp Hope. The Washington State Departments of Transportation, Commerce and Washington State Patrol discussed with city officials how we can partner and implement a plan to include initial tasks like fencing, RV management, encampment identification/badging and a curfew to help address safety and security challenges within and outside of the encampment. This work starts the process for strategically decreasing the size and footprint of Camp Hope, while transitioning people to shelter/housing alternatives.
We also discussed options for the future of the “cooling” tent at Camp Hope. It is more than just a “cooling” tent and is integral to future efforts at the encampment. We look forward to a successful resolution on this front.
Spokane’s residents deserve thoughtful leadership on this issue, and the people living in Camp Hope need safe, supportive housing, so it’s important that realistic expectations exist up front. After these initial actions begin, further work to resolve the encampment in its entirety will require the city to identify housing solutions beyond the Trent shelter, which the state is partnering on but does not have capacity for all the current residents. It is not realistic to move people from the camp until we have viable housing solutions for them.
We look forward to hearing more from the city about their plans on this front. It is also crucial that the city allow our partners in this work – including Empire Health Foundation and others who may engage with us in this process – attend and participate in future meetings. Disinviting EHF moments before our Wednesday meeting is disingenuous and not helpful.
WSDOT, Commerce and WSP also relayed our concern related to recent conversations about Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich planning to clear Camp Hope. Our agencies know all too well from past experience that clearing the encampment will simply make things worse for the entire city. Hundreds of people will spread across county, city, state and private property and the issues connected with unsanctioned encampments – from safety to litter – will be dispersed as well. This action will not make anyone’s life better or safer.
We look forward to continuing productive and collaborative discussions with the city on how to proceed together in this work to provide safe, secure housing and service solutions for those living homeless at Camp Hope.