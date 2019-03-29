Dairy Queen is continuing their celebration of Spring by introducing a Dreamsicle-Dipped ice cream cone.
In a news release, DQ said it's offering the cones for 50 cents if you have a coupon on the DQ app.
People have been posting reviews of the cone on social media - early results seem to be good
i see it, i like it, i want it, i got it. 🤤🤤🍦 #dreamsicle #dairyqueen @DairyQueen pic.twitter.com/y6JXjopwPs— Courtney✖️✖️ (@courtneyharrill) March 29, 2019
PSA: the @DairyQueen Dreamsicle cone is... well, a dream come true 🙌🏻 Go #treatyoself pic.twitter.com/4RyyYqxKfm— Cindy (@talldrinkhappy) March 29, 2019
The Dreamsicle is now a reality-sicle 🧡 #Dreamsicle #HappyTastesGood https://t.co/CSwqAp9oPT— Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 29, 2019