June 15 (UPI) -- A 5-year-old British girl earned a Guinness World Record when she published a book that she wrote and illustrated.
Guinness World Records confirmed Bella Jay Dark earned the record for youngest person to publish a book (female) when her book, The Lost Cat, sold more than 1,000 copies, the minimum set by the record-keeping organization.
Dark wrote and illustrated the book with help from her mother, Chelsie Syme, and the tome was published by Ginger Fyre Press.
"Both her dad and I are very proud," Syme told The Dorset Echo. "It's about a cat that goes out getting lost and realizes she should not go out without her mum, so it has got a good message to it."
Syme said she received confirmation from Guinness World Records this week.
"She has done the all the drawings by herself apart from one towards the back her older sister Lacey-May produced," Syme said. "This achievement is well deserved for all the hard work and dedication she's put into The Lost Cat, and which we're sure she will continue to do with her up and coming books. Watch out for The Lost Cat 2."
Dark's book was published when she was 5 years and 211 days old.
The record for youngest person to publish a book (male) belongs to Thanuwana Serasinghe of Sri Lanka, who was 4 years and 356 days old when his book, Junk Food, was published in 2017.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' auctioned for $75,000
By Ben Hooper
A sealed VHS copy of "Back to the Future" from 1986 was auctioned for $75,000. The tape came from the collection of star Tom Wilson. Photo courtesy of Heritage Auctions
June 15 (UPI) -- A VHS copy of Back to the Future was sold for $75,000 by a Dallas-based auction house.
Heritage Auctions said the 1986 VHS tape, from the collection of Back to the Future star Tom Wilson, fetched the high bid from a New York-based collector.
The tape still was in its original shrink wrap and rated near-mint by experts, the auction house said. The final price is believed to be the highest sum ever paid for a VHS tape.
The tape was auctioned alongside other vintage VHS tapes from the collection of Wilson, who played Biff Tannen and other members of the Tannen family across time in the Back to the Future trilogy.
Wilson's copy of Back to the Future Part II sold for $16,250, and his Back to the Future Part III VHS fetched a high bid of $13,750. His 1990 Back to the Future boxed set sold for $10,000.
"This is the first box set sent out from the studio of the Back to the Future trilogy," Heritage Auctions quoted Wilson as saying.
"The urge to open this, to open the shrink wrap, to me, was nearly unbearable, because not only does it include Back to the Future I and II and -- mint -- but also the documentary Secrets of the Back to the Future Trilogy."
The auction house said each tape came with a note written by Wilson, and the actor offered to sign the containers for the tapes for winning bidders.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 15 (UPI) -- A Maryland couple who collected a big lottery jackpot are celebrating again after winning a $100,000 prize more than a quarter-century later.
The Maryland Lottery said the 78-year-old Ellicott City man told officials he and his wife collected a major jackpot from a lottery drawing more than 25 years ago.
The couple continued to play lottery games and occasionally won small prizes from Bonus Match 5 and Pick 3 drawings, the man said.
The man said he used some of his prize money from a recent small win to buy a $5 scratch-off ticket, which earned him $20. He used the money to buy a pair of $10 Show Me $100,000 scratch-offs, earning $20 on the first and a $100,000 top prize on the second.
"It's been a long time coming," the player said of his second big win.
The winning ticket was purchased from the Waterloo Shell station in Ellicott City.
"It came at the right time," the winner said. "Those bills come in!"
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 15 (UPI) -- The New York Court of Appeals has ruled that "Happy" the elephant has no human writ of habeas corpus rights that would allow her to challenge her imprisonment at the Bronx Zoo.
The 5-2 decision was written by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore with Judges Rowan Wilson and Jenny Rivera dissenting.
"Because the writ of habeas corpus is intended to protect the liberty right of human beings to be free of unlawful confinement, it has no applicability to Happy, a nonhuman animal who is not a 'person' subjected to illegal detention," DiFiore wrote. "Happy, as a nonhuman animal, does not have a legally cognizable right to be at liberty under New York law."
DiFiore said, "Granting legal personhood to a nonhuman animal in such a manner would have significant implications for the interactions of humans and animals in all facets of life, including risking the disruption of property rights, the agricultural industry (among others), and medical research efforts."
Dissenting judges saw it differently. "The majority erroneously claims that 'the writ of habeas corpus is intended to protect the liberty right of human beings,' and that habeas corpus is unavailable to Happy as a matter of law because she is not a 'person' subjected to illegal detention," they wrote.
Judges Wilson and Rivera noted in their dissent that habeas corpus was "vigorously used" to challenge the detention of slaves when, under law, they were "deemed chattel."
The dissenters also noted that habeas corpus was also used to challenge the detention of women and children at a time when they "had no legal existence."
The Nonhuman Rights Project praised the dissent of Judges Wilson and Rivera but said Happy isn't the only loser in the legal decision against her.
"It's also a loss for everyone who cares about upholding and strengthening our most cherished values and principles of justice -- autonomy, liberty, equality, and fairness -- and ensuring our legal system is free of arbitrary reasoning and that no one is denied basic rights simply because of who they are," the group said in a statement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRINCE RUPERT, B.C. - Officials have now identified a beaver as the cause of a June 7 outage which left many residents of northwestern B.C. without internet, landline and cellular service for more than eight hours.
The beaver gnawed its way through an aspen tree which then fell on both BC Hydro lines and a Telus fibre-optic cable line strung along BC Hydro poles between Topley and Houston.
The resulting power outage affected just 21 customers but the fibre optics damage affected Telus customers in Burns Lake, Granisle, Haida Gwaii, the Hazeltons, Kitimat, Prince George, Prince Rupert, Smithers, Terrace, Thornhill, Houston, Topley, Telkwa, Fraser Lake and Vanderhoof.
BC Hydro official Bob Gammer said crews identified a beaver as the culprit because of chew marks at the bottom of the downed tree.
The lines are located in a swampy area and with the high water levels, there was some difficulty accessing the site, he added.
"It's unusual, but it does happen every once in a while," Gammer said. "So I wouldn't be a rich man if I had a nickel for every beaver outage, but they do happen."
He said it is not uncommon for utilities to share pole space.
The felled tree did result in a fire which was responded to by members of the Topley Volunteer Fire Department.
While some enjoyed the unconnected afternoon, the service outage created stress for others because many businesses could only accept cash.
"It was a real nuisance. Nobody usually carries cash anymore," said Brett Johnson, auto technician at the Petro-Canada gas station located at the intersection of Highways 16 and 37 near Kitwanga.
"People turning north onto Highway 37 typically fill up at this gas station because the next one is two hours away," he said.
During the outage there were some who didn't have cash and had to just "take a chance," Johnson added.
Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain said cell service was affected because some of the cell towers use fibre connections allowing higher bandwidth.
And he said northwestern communities are vulnerable because there is just one fibre optics cable between Prince George and Prince Rupert.
But that will change because CityWest is laying a second fibre optics line, this one down the coast to connect to Vancouver.
"So if a tree goes down again, we will all still have internet through the line coming in from the ocean," said Brain.
-With files from Jane Shrypnek
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Chris Anderson has won the Gloucester cheese-rolling race 23 times — and all it cost him was one broken wrist, a bruised kidney and a concussion.
Anderson, 34, was victorious again at this year's infamously dangerous annual event near Brockworth, England, in which participants launch themselves down a steep hill in pursuit of a rapidly rolling wheel of Double Gloucester cheese.
It was Anderson's 23rd win, and he came away relatively unscathed compared to previous years. It was also his cheese racing swan song. He plans to help organize next year's event, but he won't be participating.
"I'm just getting too old for it," the cheese-chasing veteran told As It Happens guest host Tom Harrington. "I've been lucky to get away over the years without really hurting myself, and I can't really afford the time off work."
Cancelled for safety, but locals keep on rolling
The Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake is a British tradition dating back to at least 1826, if not earlier, according to the BBC.
Once a year, participants gather at the top of the notoriously steep Cooper's Hill, which, according to National Geographic, bears a gradient of 50 per cent. Someone lobs a cheese wheel down, and the racers take off after it — usually tumbling and crashing into each other as they go.
Watch: The 2022 Gloucester cheese-rolling race in slow motion:
The first person to get to the cheese wins. In practical terms, that means the first person to make it to the bottom of the hill.
"It's not really realistically possible to catch the cheese," Anderson said, noting the wheel can reach speeds as high as 130 kilometres per hour.
The last officially sanctioned race happened in 2008. The following year, the town cancelled it over safety concerns. But in 2010, a group of volunteers decided to organize their own cheese-rolling race.
Local have put on the event every year since, barring pandemic cancellations in 2020 and 2021. One participant told BBC in 2011: "No one's going to stop us doing it."
"It's one of those crazy British traditions," Anderson said.
Volunteers in black T-shirts help people up at the base of a steep, grassy hill.
A volunteer catches Anderson as he makes it to the bottom of the hill. (Coopers Hill Cheese Roll, Brockworth/Facebook)
This year marked Anderson's first race since 2018. He missed the 2019 race, and the following two were cancelled because of COVID-19.
He's been racing since he was a teenager, and says he's won every race he's participated in except his first, when he came in second.
"My brothers and my friends, we used to go up there when we were younger and chuck each other down there. So I had a little bit of experience of going downhill," he said.
Still, it's a dangerous game, even for a seasoned pro. In 2005, he broke his ankle celebrating a win. In 2011, he bruised his kidneys. And in 2007, he struck his head and blacked out.
"But I still won," he said. "Literally, I came across the line unconscious."
A man in a moustache kneels on the grass and poses for a picture with three smiling children. All four of them are wearing matching jerseys with union jacks on them. On the man's knee is a large wheel of cheese covered in signatures. He puts one arm behind a boy's back, and gives a thumbs up with the other.
Anderson poses with his children and his prize cheese. (Coopers Hill Cheese Roll, Brockworth/Facebook)
When he got to the top of the hill this year, he says he felt more nervous than he ever did before. His stomach was doing flip-flops, he said, and he's certain the hill had gotten even steeper since the last time he threw himself down it.
Still, he came out victorious, and largely unscathed. For his efforts, he gets to take home the wheel of cheese — which he admits he doesn't actually like, so he divvies it up among his family.
"I just really wanted to win one this year because we had a daughter just before the pandemic, and I kind of wanted to have a photo of myself with her after winning the cheese roll," Anderson said. "I got a photo with my little daughter and my two older boys. So it was a nice touch. Nice to finish on."