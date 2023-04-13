PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thieves may not have been counting on finding a mountain of change when they broke into a truck filled with $750,000 in dimes, but they still made off with a chunk of the cargo and left coins scattered around a Philadelphia parking lot, authorities said.
Authorities say the thieves apparently fled with at least $100,000. It's not yet known how they carted off the mounds of dimes.
The theft was reported around 6 a.m. Thursday. The tractor-trailer driver had picked up the dimes from the Philadelphia Mint on Wednesday, authorities said, and was planning to transport them to Florida on Thursday.
It's not clear how many people may have been involved in the theft or if they knew what the truck contained. Responding police officers found hundreds of dimes scattered all over the parking lot, and authorities were still trying to determine how much money was stolen.
No arrests have been made.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Carly Burd, who grows produce for people in need, said she found her garden vandalized with salt.
After Burd shared her heartbreak with TikTok, users began offering donations, advice, and support.
For now, Burd said she planned to turn the space into a community center.
A TikToker who said she'd fed more than 1,600 people amid the cost-of-living crisis in the UK found her garden vandalized with salt, which killed the crops, according to a viral video she posted Tuesday. The video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times as strangers send in donations and locals offer to help restore her land.
In November, Carly Burd began posting about her A Meal on Me With Love initiative, which assembles fruits and vegetables she grows from her garden in Harlow, England, into donation boxes she delivers to those in need.
"I have single-handedly fed 190 people, transformed my whole garden into an allotment," she wrote in her fundraiser.
This week, Burd told viewers she believed someone trespassed onto her plot of land and poured copious amounts of salt to destroy "hours and hours of work" that she'd put in. (Excess salt on farmland can decimate plant growth.)
"Everything I've planted won't grow, and I can't replant on it because it won't grow," she said.
Commenters flooded the video with words of support, shared sadness, and offered her funds, advice, and their own hands to help bring her garden back to life.
TikTokers who said they were farmers themselves said using plenty of straw and water could undo some of the damage. "We can fix this!" one person told her.
"Can I help?" another viewer asked, adding that they lived nearby. "Please let me know somehow and I'll help fix it."
Burd's A Meal on Me With Love fundraiser has seen a deluge of donations in light of this news.
"Can't believe someone would do this," one person wrote with a £10 donation.
"I was horrified to read today about what happened to your garden, but it's wonderful to see the level of support you are receiving here," another added with another £10 gift.
Burd thanked viewers for an influx of donations in a follow-up video on Wednesday but said being able to taste the salt wafting from the plot was still crushing.
Through tears, Burd said onions that her children and volunteers helped her plant "would have fed 300 families."
"The amount of work — I can't even begin to tell you — that's gone into that allotment, it's unbelievable," she added.
As of Tuesday, Burd's GoFundMe campaign had raised £83,290, with its initial goal being £4,000. Its description says that all funds raised "goes straight back into 'A Meal on Me.'"
As inflation prices hit record highs, many English citizens have faced an increased risk of hunger. In the past year, the number of UK children experiencing food poverty almost doubled.
In a television interview Burd posted on her account in November, she said her own experiences of being unable to afford food while on disability made her more empathetic toward those struggling to make ends meet. (Burd has previously discussed living with multiple sclerosis and lupus.)
On Wednesday, Burd told viewers she's still "absolutely heartbroken" by what transpired but she wouldn't be defeated by the setbacks. It's unclear who the perpetrator and perpetrators were. Burd did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
She said with the help of others, she was able to dig up a lot of the salt and planned to cover it with topsoil to "neutralize it" so things could grow once again. In the interim, she intends to turn the area into a community space where neighbors can connect and share their own food and harvests.
"I think I'm going to turn it into a seating area where elders can come down and we can have tea and coffee and cakes and chats and things like that," Burd said.
"I'm absolutely overwhelmed by everyone's comments and everything," she added. "I really do appreciate it — thank you."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CUSHING, Maine — A Maine lobsterman reeled in the catch of a lifetime Monday, but it wasn't a record-breaking lobster.
Officials with the Maine State Police Bomb Squad were called to investigate a 5-foot-long military rocket Tuesday morning after a lobsterman based out of Cushing pulled it up about 20 miles offshore, according to a news release from Maine State Police.
Captain Cameron Pease reportedly found the rocket and brought it to shore on Monday and contacted authorities the following day.
Officers identified the rocket as an MK29, Mod-0, and were unable to determine if it contained explosive material through X-ray imaging, police said.
The rocket was then reportedly countercharged under supervision from Navy EOD Mobile Unit 12.
The rocket was properly disposed of when rendered safe, police said.
"Special thanks to South Thomaston Fire Department for providing additional resources to aid with the disposal," police said in the release.
Pease shared with NEWS CENTER Maine drone footage taken of the detonation.
A Facebook page titled "Salt Baked Photography" also took to social media to share the unusual story.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Don Powell opened his mailbox one day last August and found, along with the usual mix of bills and pizza coupons, two small dolls sitting on a miniature couch near a tiny table.
The pair and their furniture came with a note: "We've decided to live here. Mary and Shelley."
Powell first thought the homely wooden figurines – a man and a woman – were put in his mailbox by mistake. He wondered if someone in the neighborhood was playing a joke.
"I went around to the other homes on the cul-de-sac to see if anyone else had gotten dolls in their mailbox," the 72-year-old said. "No one had. There's a neighbor across the street named Shelly; I knocked on her door and asked if she had done it, but she said no."
A psychologist by trade, Powell is president and CEO of the Farmington Hills-based American Institute for Preventative Medicine, a company that facilitates worksite wellness programs for organizations and hospitals around the country.
He and wife Nancy ordered a custom mailbox after moving into their Orchard Lake home about five years ago.
At 26 inches deep, the mailbox, while purposely not an exact replica, bears a striking resemblance to their home. The box features a spacious interior with an open floor plan and plenty of window to let in natural light. Solar powered ceiling lights illuminate the mailbox at night.
While it is against the law for someone other than the mailbox owner and the mail carrier to put items in a mailbox, Powell could see why a doll family might want to move in.
He was amused, but his first thought was to evict the couple and their belongings into the garbage can. But then, struck by a change of heart, he pushed the couple and their belongings to the back of the mailbox and went about his business.
That was just the beginning of the story. When Powell wasn't looking, someone dropped off a dog for the couple living in the mailbox, along with a rug and even some art for the wall. Then came a four-poster bed.
Dolls and furniture have been swapped in out of Don Powell's custom mailbox since August 2022.
"I thought, 'OK, someone is really playing a joke on me,'" Powell said, admitting that by this time he was enamored by the situation and wanted to have some fun with it. "I didn't think it was my neighbors."
So he went on Nextdoor, a hyperlocal social networking service for neighborhoods.
In his first post on Nextdoor, Powell asked whether anyone would fess up and admit they put Mary and Shelley in his mailbox, or if they knew who did. No one came forward, so he posted again, joking that he'd contacted the police and asked them to do extra patrols of his mailbox.
"The whole thing got rather whimsical," he said. "I have a quirky sense of humor."
When Halloween rolled around, Mary and Shelley were mysteriously replaced by two dolls in skeleton costumes. Around Christmas, Mary and Shelley reappeared with miniature-sized gifts for their mailbox home. Powell took pictures and documented it all on Nextdoor.
"The response (on Nextdoor) was just incredible," he said. "People were saying, 'This is so much fun to read, I was ready to get off of Nextdoor, but this makes me want to stay.'"
Many posters, he said, were leaving comments and sending Powell messages asking for the next installment.
At some point, a second mystery note appeared, claiming the Mary and Shelley dolls formerly lived in a two-story Dutch-style doll house, but had decided Powell's mailbox house was more accommodating for their cousin Shirley – a third figurine with a broken leg – who sometimes visited the couple.
"Then, after the ice storm, I did a post that said the family was locked in the mailbox and couldn't get out," Powell said. "Somebody asked if they lost power, I said 'No, they don't have power to begin with, but they do have a wood burning stove and were working from home.'"
In the beginning, Powell said, he was worried the mail carrier would stop delivering the mail. Given the large size of the mailbox, space has not been an issue. Calls to the West Bloomfield Post Office went unanswered.
Meanwhile, his wife, Nancy, said she's been enjoying the saga and likes to see when new things are added to the mailbox – but doesn't get as worked up about it as her husband.
"It's very cute, "she said. "I get a laugh out of it…it's a good positive thing, especially during these crazy times."
Powell said no new furniture or other items have arrived in the last month or so. Still, at this point, he's not sure he's ready to learn the true identity of the person who brought Mary and Shelley into his life.
"I'm kind of enjoying the mystery," he said. "I look forward to new things being added to the mailbox."
The author of numerous health-related books, Powell says the experience has given him a new idea.
"I am thinking, given the reaction (on Nextdoor), of writing a children's book," he said. "I think it creates a novel story."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 13 (UPI) -- Lottery officials in South Carolina said more than 22,000 Pick 3 tickets won top prizes when two drawings resulted in triples in under 24 hours.
The South Carolina Education Lottery said Wednesday evening's Pick 3 drawing resulted in the numbers 1-1-1 being drawn, and the Thursday midday drawing saw the numbers 2-2-2 being selected.
The triple digit combinations, known as "triples" or "trips," are some of the most popular combinations selected by players, the lottery said.
Officials said the two drawings had a total of more than 22,000 top prize winning tickets -- about $5.5 million worth of wins.
A 50-cent Pick 3 ticket has a top prize of $250, while a $1 ticket can earn up to $500.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 13 (UPI) -- DeMar DeRozan's 9-year-old daughter, Diar, went viral on social media while she assisted the Chicago Bulls with screams at Toronto Raptors players as they shot free throws during an NBA play-in game in Toronto.
"I kept hearing something during the game during free throws," DeRozan told reporters Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena. "I looked back like, 'dang,' that's my daughter screaming."
DeRozan scored 23 points in the 109-105 win. With the victory, the Bulls earned the right to face the Miami Heat in a game to determine the No. 8 seed and final playoff slot in the Eastern Conference.
The Raptors made just 18 of 36 free throws in the loss. They made nearly 80% of their free throws during the regular season. Diar sat behind the basket and unleashed her loud shrieks several times just as Raptors players were releasing the ball at the free throw line Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena.
Many Twitter users took notice of the effort, giving Diar credit for her unique style of defense, and even making a highlight video for her screams.
DeRozan said his daughter called him to request attendance at the game. He let her miss a day of school so she could attend the play-in matchup.
"She was just adamant about coming to support and I said, 'All right, you can miss one day of school and come to a game,'" DeRozan said. "I'm glad I did. I owe her some money for sure."
"Way to make them miss," LaVine told Diar in the tunnel on his way to the locker room. "Way to make them miss."
The Bulls made 18 of their 22 free throw attempts. They made 42 of 86 shots from the floor. Raptors forward Pascal Siakam scored 32 points in the loss.
The Bulls will battle the Heat at 7 p.m. EDT Friday in Miami. DeRozan said his daughter will not attend that game because she will be in school.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------