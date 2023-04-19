Belgian customs have destroyed almost 2,400 cans of US-brewed beer bearing the slogan "The Champagne of Beers", France's Champagne Committee said Tuesday (18 April), in the latest episode around the bubbly's fiercely-protected designation.
The cargo of 2,352 Miller High Life cans was seized in the port of Antwerp in early February but only destroyed on Monday, the Comite interprofessionel du vin de Champagne (CIVC) said in a statement.
Miller's slogan "represent(s) an infringement of the protected designation of origin Champagne," it complained.
"The consignee of the cans in Germany… did not contest the decision" after the Champagne Committee "requested the destruction of these illicit goods," it added.
The powerful CIVC, which groups the famed eastern French region's 16,200 growers and 360 brands, tracks anyone in the world seen as hijacking the Champagne name.
Under European regulations, "goods that infringe a protected designation of origin… are counterfeit," the committee highlighted.
The destruction of the beers — which the committee insisted was done in an environmentally responsible manner — "confirms the importance that the European Union attaches to designations of origin and rewards the determination of the Champagne producers to protect their designation," committee chief Charles Goemaere said.
The Champagne Committee tackles about 1,000 cases of alleged misappropriation of its moniker in 80 countries each year, its lawyers told AFP in 2021.
One rare case of blowback came in June that year, when Moscow decreed that only Russian-made bubbly can be called "champagne" while the French product must be labelled "sparkling wine".
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EUGENE, Ore. -- P.K. Park was the site of a new season for the Eugene Emeralds. This season has a large amount of attention following last year, when the team won the Northwest League Championship for the second time in a row. Team officials say they are aiming for a third. In addition to the teams on-field successes, fans are just as excited for the team's newly announced alternate identity known as the Eugene Exploding Whales.
The identity itself pays homage to an incident that occurred in Florence in the 1970's where a whale was beached on land and blown up with dynamite. Years later, the nearly 70-year-old baseball franchise decided to have that event be the foundation for their new identity during various games throughout the season. Team managers said that they had to go through a lot of hard work to get the logo approved, but when it finally was complete, they said the outcome was worth it. Assistant General Manager Matt Dompe said the Ems had been planning the identity before the COVID-29 pandemic, and added that they had to put in a lot of hard work to get it approved.
"So, this year we decided to unveil it and honestly, it couldn't have been any better than it has been so far," Dompe said. "We've all been kind of blown away by the reaction nationwide, not just the locals in Oregon."
Emeralds General Manager Allen Benavides has overseen the entire merchandise operation and said that the huge demand for the Exploding Whale gear really left his organization scrambling, trying to purchase more hats and clothing to appease the growing number of fans.
"We sold out of apparel in hours, we sold out of our baseball caps in 90 seconds, 90 seconds," Benavides said. "We have re-upped and we have put in huge orders so we'll have some stuff for the home stand and a lot of it's still coming in, but we're excited to share the new brand."
The new identity is not only a way to shed light on the Emeralds's organization, but also on the team's partnership with Oregon State University, which will donate money to further help in mammal research and ocean preservation.
"We're working with the mammal Institute at Oregon State University to talk about climate change and why are we whales beaching themselves, how does climate change affect the migration patterns," Benavides said. "At the end of the season we're going to auction them off and we're going to donate the proceeds to the mammal Institute."
Eugene Emeralds management wants to ensure fans that the Exploding Whales identity will be a long-term alternate uniform for many years to come.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – It's a spectacle among those like the Florida panther and invasive Burmese pythons that you'll only find in the country's southernmost state: Florida Man.
It's a certain title that has become known all around the globe. Florida Man is so well known, there's even a TV show dedicated to the careful craft.
Over the weekend, a Florida man was spotted out in Cape Coral doing what he does best: capturing people's attention.
A man traveling through the city noticed a motorcycle like he's never seen before.
It has wheels and a handlebar, but the body of the bike was that of a jet ski.
Without hesitation, they took a photo of the man riding his creation consisting of a cross between a sports bike and a jet ski.
While it is amusing to see, a spokesperson with the Cape Coral Police Department says the creation this Florida man is riding on is most likely illegal.
In the photo, you can't clearly see a license plate, which is the biggest issue.
According to Florida law, motorcycles must have headlights, handlebars not higher than the rider's shoulders, at least one rearview mirror and turn signals.
It's also required that any riders under the age of 21 wear a helmet.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
McARTHUR, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Vinton Township fiscal officer has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison and ordered to repay almost $340,000 which he stole from his office and used in part to purchase a wildebeest, owls, hot tubs, a drum set, a gazebo and a snow cone machine.
According to the Ohio Auditor of State, Cyril "Cy" Vierstra, of Wilkesville, stole $339,717.86 in public funds from operations of Vinton Township to buy several exotic animals, and numerous items for his own personal use or for a primate exhibit at his roadside zoo on Huston Road, near the Vinton Furnace State Forest.
In 2017 the Auditor of State's Special Investigations Unit received a complaint from the Vinton County Auditor's Office with allegations that Vierstra was misusing township debit and credit cards. The resulting investigation led to a review of band records which uncovered questionable transactions between January 2016 and July 2020 to fund renovations to his residence and for expenses at the Union Ridge Wildlife Center, a nonprofit wildlife refuge Vierstra operated.
The refuge housed animals including tigers, aoudads, capuchins, chimpanzees, lemurs, macaques, spider monkeys, birds of prey and cranes.
Vierstra created fake invoices, billing slips and other fraudulent documents to hide his activities, which included 812 debit card transactions totaling over $127,000 on an online auction website. On there, he bought items such as a drone, a video game system, tricycles, telescopes, a dishwasher, custom-built enclosures for his refuge facility, two snow owls from England and a wildebeest.
Auditors also created a breakdown of the various purchases. Using public funds, Vierstra also obtained five hot tubs, an above-ground pool, a gazebo, outdoor grills, a popcorn cart, a projector screen, kayaks, pressure washers, and a CPR manikin.
Vierstra was originally indicted on 13 counts, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft in office, theft, telecommunications fraud, dereliction of duty and eight counts of tampering with records. He pleaded guilty in October of 2022 to felony counts of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft in office, tampering with records and a misdemeanor count of dereliction of duty. He was sentenced to 59 months in prison, plus at least 18 months and up to three years of mandatory post-release control.
In addition, Vierstra was ordered to pay restitution of all funds and ordered to forfeit a 2020 Cushman Hauler 1200x utility vehicle, 2019 Cub Cadet XT1-LT42 riding lawn mower, 2006 Chevrolet animal rescue trailer and six Jeld-Wen Vinyl windows.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 19 (UPI) -- A wallaby on the loose in Austria -- not Australia -- has been spotted hopping around town, but so far the animal has managed to evade capture.
The wallaby, a smaller cousin of the kangaroo, escaped from his owner's home in the village of Alberndorf, Hollabrunn, by squeezing through a small hole in a fence, the marsupial's owner said.
The Australian animal, named Captain, has been spotted around town and was photographed by local residents, but the wallaby has evaded capture for about a week.
The Jetzelsdorf Fire Department posted a video to Facebook showing firefighters pursuing Captain, but the marsupial managed to give them the slip.
Captain's owner urged members of the public to contact authorities and not attempt their own captures, as the animal is skittish around strangers and likely to flee.
The same wallaby previously escaped from his owner in 2021 and was later safely captured.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Chinese couple visiting South Korea took revenge on the Airbnb host who refused to cancel their booking by using over 120 tonnes of water as well as thousands of dollars worth of gas, electricity and other utilities.
A Seoul Airbnb owner recently experienced a nightmare scenario in which guests went out of their way to waste as much water, electricity, and gas as possible during their stay. It all started when a Chinese couple booked a stand-alone villa in Seoul on Airbnb for 25 days without checking its location in the South Korean capital. When they arrived and realized the place was in the outer suburbs, they decided to contact the owner and ask for a refund, claiming that traveling to and from the city center was too inconvenient. However, the host refused, arguing that the booking had been confirmed and the payment made in full. The couple seemed to accept the situation, but they were secretly plotting to make the host pay…
At first, the villa owner noticed nothing out of the ordinary about his guests, other than them asking him whether there were any surveillance cameras inside the property. Little did he know that they were actually planning their revenge. During their 25-day booking, they only came by the villa for about five minutes every three to four days, spending most of their time traveling to different regions of the country.
It was only when the gas company contacted the owner about the sharp increase in consumption at his villa that the owner realized something was wrong. But by that time, the guests had already left South Korea, leaving him to cover massive utility bills. He later learned that the couple had used enough water for eight adults to use for two months, as well as lots of electricity.
"They used 120 tonnes of water in five days," the host said, referring to the fact that the couple only stopped by the villa five times during their 25-day booking, and then only for a few minutes.
In addition to the hundreds of dollars in gas and water bills, the Airbnb host also had to pay $728 in other miscellaneous expenses, leaving him about 1,570 out of pocket. He tried reaching out to Airbnb support about this issue, but was told that the company bears no responsibility and that the matter was between him and the guests. Unable to reach the couple in China, the man ultimately had to cover all the bills himself.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------