April 21 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania police officer came to the rescue of six baby raccoons he found in a creek after their tree fell over.
The Lower Windsor Township Police Department said in a release that Officer Sean Lake was dispatched to Schmuck Road to follow up on reports of downed trees and power lines in the area.
Lake heard unusual sounds coming from a nearby creek and discovered six baby raccoons in the water with no mother in sight.
Lake, who formerly worked for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, said he knew the raccoon parents would be unlikely to return once Met-Ed crews arrived to repair the downed lines, so he plucked the babies from the creek.
"They're just innocent little babies, they had no one there to help them, protect them. It was the least I could do," Lake told PennLive.
The officer said the raccoons started purring once he picked them up.
The babies spent the night in a box at Lake's home before he gave them a lift the next day to the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County.
BERLIN (AP) — Nudists in Austria are up in arms about plans for a cable car that would pass over a popular beach on the northern edge of Vienna where clothing is optional.
The country’s Austria Press Agency on Friday quoted nudist Barbara Hausjell saying she feared for her privacy if cable car users with cellphone cameras are allowed to swoop across the area.
“I don’t want to end up on the internet,” the 72-year-old told APA.
Project developer Hannes Dejaco sought to reassure nudists, saying the cable cars would only pass over the beach for a short stretch. In addition, the windows could be made to turn opaque automatically, he was quoted as saying.
A promotional video for the cable car project says it would go from the Heiligenstadt transit station across the Danube river and then back over to the Kahlenberg, a small mountain in the north of the capital. Some 115 gondolas with panoramic windows would offer a “breathtaking view across Vienna,” it says.
This is really happening and we have Tik Tok video evidence to prove it. High School Seniors and Class of 2023 Prom attendees from around the country are jumping onto this trend. It looks like it got it's start in West Palm Beach, Florida. And it's not just having your prom pictures taken with a goat. Bringing that goat to prom. Well, maybe not in the building. But the pictures do look amazing. So why bring a goat to prom? It all goes back to Michael Jordan.
Jordan is widely known as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time). This year's Seniors are the class of 2023. Jordan wore the number 23, hence a graduating class calling itself the GOAT. And although their logic may seem a bit of a stretch, they are committed to it. JerMarcus Askew of West Palm Beach, Florida's Palm Beach Lakes Community High School, told The New York Post "I brought a goat to prom because I'm known in my city for being the greatest when it comes to fashion and photography. And I wanted to show everyone that I really am the greatest of all time."
Florida High School student JerMarcus rented the goat named Naija from a local farmer for $100. And although they look amazing together, he didn't bring the goat into the venue.
There's farms all over this part of Florida so if you want to jump in on this trend for prom, make some calls. But if you're gonna do it – do it big. Class of '23. year of the GOAT.
SOCORRO, New Mexico, April 13 (Reuters) - Scientists in New Mexico are giving dead birds a new life with an unconventional approach to wildlife research.
A team at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology in Socorro is taking birds that have been preserved through taxidermy and converting them into drones in order to study flight.
Dr. Mostafa Hassanalian, a mechanical engineering professor who is leading the project, had found that artificial, mechanical birds had not given the results he was looking for.
"We came up with this idea that we can use ... dead birds and make them (into) a drone," he said. "Everything is there ... we do reverse engineering."
Taxidermy bird drones - currently being tested in a purpose-built cage at the university - can be used to understand better the formation and flight patterns of flocks. That in turn can be applied to the aviation industry, said Hassanalian.
A view of a taxidermy bird drone for wildlife monitoring developed by researchers at New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology in Socorro, New Mexico, U.S. March 22, 2023. REUTERS/Liliana SalgadoRead Less
"If we learn how these birds manage ... energy between themselves, we can apply (that) into the future aviation industry to save more energy and save more fuel," he said.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — As an ambassador for rats, it's never easy to win over the public. There's that hairless tail after all.
But Runa at the San Diego Zoo is doing her best to counter the bad press. She is one of a handful of such so-called ambassadors showing off the virtues of rats at three U.S. zoos. The rats were provided by a Tanzania-based organization that is training African giant pouched rats to combat wildlife trafficking, detect diseases and perform other useful tasks.
At least twice the size of the common brown rats found in cities, African giant pouched rats like Runa are best known for ferreting out landmines and other explosive material on old battlefields in Angola, Mozambique and Cambodia, earning them the nickname "hero-rats." Efforts are underway to expand the use of their keen sense of smell to finding people trapped in collapsed buildings, detecting diseases in laboratory samples and alerting officials to illegal goods at ports and airports.
Six African rats completed their first trial working in the field in March, spending a month at a port in Tanzania where they were tasked with detecting smuggled goods, including Pangolins. The scaly anteater is coveted by poachers and is among the most trafficked animals in the world. Its meat is considered a delicacy in Vietnam and some parts of China, and its scales are used in traditional Chinese medicine.
Wildlife contraband is concealed among vast numbers of shipping containers that annually leave Dar es Salaam in Tanzania and other African ports.
Runa initially was trained to find landmines, but she often got distracted on the job. She has been excelling, however, as an ambassador, said Cari Inserra, lead wildlife care specialist at the San Diego Zoo.
On a recent day, her trainers hid small vessels of chamomile tea under the dirt in a box. As soon as she was released from her cage, Runa's tiny nose was abuzz with twitching as she set out to work. Within seconds she had found all the vessels, and was racing over to suck on a syringe filled with a pellet-and-banana smoothie.
"One of the most fun things to see is how she changes the perceptions of people," Inserra said.
Nicki Boyd, of the San Diego Zoo and Wildlife Alliance, said rats offer an important tool to combat wildlife trafficking, which the zoo wants to highlight since the illegal animal trade "is very destructive to the species that we are actively trying to save and protect in the wild."
"I do think there is the ability to scale this up," she said.
But rats still have a ways to go in winning over everyone. Last week, New York Mayor Eric Adams introduced Kathleen Corradi, a former elementary school teacher and anti-rat activist, as his new "rat czar" whose job is to battle potentially millions of rats lurking about the city.
The city's help-wanted ad for the post stated it was seeking applicants who are "bloodthirsty," possess "killer instincts" and could commit to the "wholesale slaughter" of rats. At her first news conference in her job, Corradi, standing next to Adams, stated her hatred of rats and vowed to use "science" to rid the city of them.
Rats can spread disease like leptospirosis, which on rare occasions can lead to meningitis and cause the kidneys and liver to fail.
Izzy Szott, a behavioral research scientist at the Tanzania-based organization APOPO, which is training the rats to work for governments, said she was not surprised to hear rats had been named enemy No. 1, but she wants people to know the full picture. Her hope is having ambassador rats at renowned zoos, like San Diego's, will lead to more understanding and support for rat research.
New York City spokesman Fabien Levy called his city's rats "dirty, diseased" and a public health risk that the city is intent on ridding itself of using humane techniques where possible. But he added: "Our priority remains our city's residents, not its rodents."
Rats in general, Szott said, "actually are quite clean animals," adding that they groom themselves constantly and often affectionately lick their trainers' arms after getting a good scratching.
Szott said rats often "get a bad rap," but that it's important to "consider our responsibility towards the wildlife around us and that we share the planet with."
"We need to understand the capabilities that these animals have and see them in a humane way and treat them in a humane way," she added.
African giant pouched rats have sniffed out more than 150,000 landmines to date, according to her organization. They've also helped health clinics in Africa diagnose people with tuberculosis, detecting the bacteria in the sputum samples of 25,000 patients.
At their facility in Morogoro, Tanzania, Szott and the other researchers are also working on training the rats to someday aid in the detection of contaminated soil or help rescuers in finding people trapped under the rubble after earthquakes and explosions. The rats, which can be dispatched into hard-to-reach areas, have been outfitted with tiny vests with a pendant they can pull to send an alert to their handlers when they find a person. So far they have succeeded in alerting their handler when given such a task in a mock disaster setting, Szott said.
And Szott said she believes someday they could be a regular fixture at some ports and airports, offering a cheaper option to drug-and-explosive-sniffing dogs. One of her program's rats has already shown they can sniff out multiple species, she said, adding that they could be used to stop the trafficking of elephant ivory and rhino horn.
New York City's common brown rats share the same traits, but their shorter lifespan makes them unlikely candidates for such trainings, Szott said. African rats can live up to a decade whereas small brown rats only live for a few years.
"We think they make great zoo additions," she said of the African rats, adding that the ambassadors will broaden people's understanding of "just how smart they are and how we can co-exist with them."
April 19 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman captured photos and video when a bear made a late-night visit to her home and raided 69 cans of soda from her car.
Sharon Rosel said her dog woke her up at her Earls Cove home about 3 a.m. and she looked outside to see a bear had shattered one of her car windows and was helping itself to the cans of soda she had purchased for her business.
"He was drinking massive amounts of soda," Rosel told CBC News.
She snapped photos as the thirsty bruin made its way through 69 of the 72 cans of soft drinks she had stored overnight in her car. She said the bear seemed particularly interested in Orange Crush, but gave up after sampling some diet cola.
Rosel said the damage to her car included ripped leather, a broken window roller and sticky residue everywhere.
"Of course, white leather interior goes really good with Orange Crush," Rosel said.
She said she is hoping her insurance company will pay for some of the damage.
Rosel said she is always careful not to leave food or trash in her car overnight, but she had not expected the cans of soda would attract a bruin's attention.
"I never thought it could smell pop through a can," Rosel told Coast Reporter.