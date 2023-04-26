Flaming toilet paper led to the temporary closing of Walmart in Brookhaven Mississippi Sunday night. At approximately 7:50 p.m., the Brookhaven Fire Department responded to a fire at the Brookway Boulevard store. Chief Jeff Ainsworth said someone had set fire to the toilet paper in one of the bathrooms. Firefighters were on the scene about 45 minutes, and there was not a lot of damage caused by the fire, Ainsworth said.
------------------
Contractors have been put to the bottom of the class after misspelling the word school when they repainted a road.
Workers managed to paint the word "shcool" outside Llangyfelach Primary School in Swansea.
Underneath, the Welsh word for school also appeared to be incorrect - instead of reading ysgol it said ysool.
Wales and West utilities accepted the blame for getting the English word wrong but insisted its workers did not paint the Welsh word.
Wales and West Utilities' Phil Whittier said: "Unfortunately, [we] have misspelt the word 'school'.
"The team are returning tomorrow morning to replace the markings with the correct letters and we are confident the teachers will give them full marks this time."
It said the mistake was made during works to the gas network.
Swansea council leader Rob Stewart was glad it was not the authority's mistake.
"Apparently Wales and West Utilities have been working there recently and will return to rectify it. Red faces all round at WWU I expect," he said.
-------------------------------
Little League season is underway and one New Jersey town is introducing an ingenious new rule to crack down on misbehavior after parents were caught on camera berating and yelling at referees and umpires at youth games.
Referees and umpires are often volunteers and there's been an increase in resignations with the rise in shouting matches. It's an issue impacting the Little League players in Deptford Township, New Jersey, a suburb of Philadelphia, where two volunteer umpires have quit in the last week.
"They're coming here, they're being abused, they don't need that. So they're walking away," Deptford Township Little League President Don Bozzuffi told Philadelphia ABC station WPVI.
So now, the Little League officials in Deptford Township have created an innovative new solution to combat the trend. If a parent or another spectator fights with an umpire, they have to volunteer to officiate themselves for at least three upcoming games.
"You're not allowed to come onto our complex until you complete three umpire assignments. Once you do that, then we'll let you come back," Bozzuffi explained.
"People are very comfortable making officials uncomfortable, so it's about time that we've reversed the trend and started making people uncomfortable who are harassing officials," said Brian Barlow, who founded Offside, a Facebook page that calls out bad behavior among youth sports parents.
Some parents in Deptford Township seem to be on board with the new rule.
"If the parents are going to be sitting there, yelling the whole entire game, they might as well use that energy out on the field," Kateland Tokley, a local resident and mother, told WPVI.
Little League International President and CEO Stephen Keener said he thinks the solution is a home run idea.
"Little League International expects its participants and fans to adhere to the highest level of sportsmanship while attending local league events. ... We applaud the volunteers at Deptford Township Little League for coming up with a creative, fun solution to shine a light on the importance of treating everyone with respect, on and off the Little League field," Keener said.
If the rule goes into effect and someone has to volunteer to suit up, Deptford Little League officials say a certified umpire will also be on the baseball field to make sure any calls are correct. The local organizers say the point is for parents to see what it's like on the field and how the job might not be as easy as it looks.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Polly want a cracker? Maybe after a FaceTime catchup with an old friend.
According to a recent study at Northeastern University in Boston, parrots that have been taught to contact their feathered peers with a video call app showed signs of feeling less isolated or lonely.
Parrots are a highly social species, said Northeastern University assistant professor and co-researcher Rébecca Kleinberger.
Many parrot species live in large flocks — when they live with humans, they're usually isolated from other birds. That can lead to heightened loneliness and boredom.
"When they're kept as pets, very often they're the only bird in the household," Kleinberger told As It Happens host Nil Köksal. "They do not have the opportunity to develop their own species identity."
The parrots were taught the association between ringing a bell and their owner bringing an iPad with a selection of birds. Then, the parrot could choose which one they'd like to call via video.
It was important to allow the parrots to choose which of their "friends" to call, according to Kleinberger.
Rebecca Meagher, assistant professor at Dalhousie University's Department of Animal Science & Aquaculture, said similar experiments could benefit other social animals.
She said similar work has been done before, involving showing videos of other animals to primates.
"Finding new ways to allow social contact when animals can't actually be housed with other members of the species certainly has the potential to benefit the welfare of social species," said Meagher, who was not involved in the study.
"This type of technological approach has potential applications to many animals kept as companions or in zoos and on farms if they have to be housed alone."
'Different behaviours'
The study took about three months. But it also included a three-week meet-and-greet session, where they were familiarized with other bird friends involved in the study.
Some caught on quickly, but it took longer for others to get introduced.
"It took a little while," she said. "For others it took longer to understand that they really had this choice."
This research is relatively new: the researchers believe this might be the first study of animal-to-animal video calling.
Parrots display neophobic tendencies, Kleinberger said, which means they're reluctant to try new things.
But she mentioned that while a wide range of behaviours was exhibited during the study, most of the birds mostly reacted positively.
"We were worried there might be some stress involved," she said. "So we had a lot of safety protocols in place in case they got scared or aggressive."
"Either they would start to show off, or they would start to mimic each other or imitate each other through the call," she said, mentioning that some of the birds even called each other by their names.
"Others were quite calm and they would come close to the screen, fall asleep next to the screen — so a lot of different behaviours."
Ethical implications
Georgia Mason, director of the Campbell Centre for the Study of Animal Welfare at the University of Guelph, has done work in the past that involved parrot welfare.
Mason, who was not involved in the study, said that video calls could help parrots' wellbeing, but it would help to keep those interactions consistent beyond the study's time frame.
She said oftentimes, humans try to enrich the lives of captive animals with "proxies of what they would have in nature."
"It might make you think, 'well why don't we give them the real thing?'" she said.
Although some ethical concerns were raised — including whether the video calls might stress out the birds instead — the team didn't want to suggest that "you can just put a screen in front of their bird and everything is gonna go well," Kleinberger said.
Kleinberger said that the experiment was never meant to replace natural parrot socialization.
The team made sure that there wasn't a risk for the parrots to become bonded through the screen. They limited the amount of calls to make sure their owners could limit interactions if needed.
"Given the fact that there are so many parrots that are already living in those situations, we wanted to see how we could leverage technology to improve their quality of life," Kleinberger said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
York Regional Police are searching for a male Uber driver that allegedly sexually assaulted a female passenger in Vaughan and stole her phone to leave him a good review on the app.
Authorities say the suspect was working as an Uber driver in a white 2021 Toyota Corolla on April 23 when he picked up an adult woman in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue area in Toronto to transport her to Vaughan.
The Uber driver allegedly pulled into a parking lot in the Rutherford Road and Weston Road area in Vaughan, where he sexually assaulted the woman.
Police said the male driver then took the victim's phone, concluded the trip on the Uber app and gave himself a five-star review and a monetary tip.
The woman got her phone back and exited the vehicle. The Uber driver then left the area.
Police said the 26-year-old woman was not physically injured.
The Uber driver was identified as 53-year-old Vikram Lather of Brampton. He's facing one count of sexual assault and one count of fraud under $5,000.
Uber said it's aware of the allegations and has banned the driver.
"This driver's described conduct is abhorrent, and we take reports like this very seriously," a spokesperson told CityNews.
"As soon as we were made aware of his actions, we banned the driver from the platform. We've been in touch with the rider and stand at the ready to assist the police as they continue to investigate."
Uber said a dedicated team of safety agents is working with York police in assisting the investigation.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims, and officers urge them to come forward.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A 32-year-old man has appeared in an Eastern Cape magistrate's court charged with unlawful possession of human tissue — a man's penis.
Police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli said the man was arrested by members of the public after they allegedly found him in possession of a male body part at a shopping mall in Butterworth on Thursday. It is believed he was looking for a buyer.
Nkohli said: "Preliminary investigation has revealed that a private part was removed (cut) from a 68-year-old man in OR Tambo district."
The victim is in hospital.
The suspect appeared in court on Monday and the case is due to be transferred to Mthatha, where he is expected to face a charge of attempted murder, said Nkohli.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene praised the community for arresting the suspect. "This is a despicable and cruel act. The actions of the suspect are inhumane and justice must take its course," Mene said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Sunderland man has pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a wild bird in a 'bizarre' attack.
David Lee, 40, from Roker Avenue, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, April 25, charged with carrying out a sexual act involving a herring gull that caused unnecessary suffering to the bird. This is an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.
CCTV footage played in court showed the defendant kneeling down in an alleyway near Gladstone Street, Sunderland, at around 1am, with a wild bird between his legs. He is seen pulling his pants off and appearing to masturbate with the bird close to his groin area while watching pornography on his phone before kicking the bird away and walking off.
The court heard that Lee was charged with the following: "On Thursday, August 18 last year at Sunderland, Lee wantonly or unreasonably did an act [Notes:where] he namely took a wild bird and undertook a sexual act whereby unnecessary suffering was caused to that animal, namely a herring gull."
Describing the CCTV footage shown to the court, Prosecutor Lesley Burgess said: "At around 1am the defendant was seen chasing a gull down the road. The second piece of footage sees the defendant chasing the same bird down the road.
"In the third piece of footage, the defendant has a different bird in his hand. It is a smaller bird. You see the defendant with the bird in his arms and he goes a short space down the road.
"It is clear from the CCTV footage that the defendant is masturbating. The defendant places the bird close to his groin and in between his legs. He goes back to his phone and continues with the act."
She continued: "He pulls his trousers up and gives a kick to the bird. He picks up his phone and starts to walk off."
The court heard that the defendant's phone was later taken by police and found searches for porn sites.
Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said Lee "can't explain his actions" and that had some history of mental health issues.
She told magistrates that she is seeking a psychiatric report for Lee.
Chair of Magistrates, Kay Gilbert, told the court that it was one of the most unusual cases she had ever dealt with.
She adjourned the case for a sentencing hearing to take place on May 23 at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.
"The word bizarre has been used on more than one occasion," she said.
"I have to say that as an experienced Magistrate, this is one of the most unusual cases we have come across in the magistrates' court."
Lee was granted unconditional bail and will be sentenced at South Tyneside Magistrates Court on May 23.
Anna Malia, founder of North East Animal Rights group and volunteer with animal charity, Pawz for Thought, condemned Lee's actions.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A conservative Thai political party has backed the legalisation of sex toys as it seeks to revive its appeal before a looming general election.
The Democrat party representative Ratchada Thanadirek said sex toys were being smuggled into Thailand regardless of laws that prohibit their sale, and that the government was missing out on collecting taxes and regulating such products.
It is illegal to sell sex toys in Thailand, and doing so can lead to a prison sentence of up to three years or a fine of up to £1,400. However, they are sold openly on street stalls in parts of Bangkok.
The Democrat party, Thailand's oldest political party, suffered humiliating losses in the 2019 election and is trailing in the polls in the lead-up to next month's vote.
There would be social as well as economic benefits to the policy, said Ratchada. "Sex toys are useful because they could lead to a decrease in prostitution as well as divorce due to a mismatch of sexual libido, and sex-related crimes."
While products were brought into the country illegally, she added, there was no quality control, resulting in some short-circuiting.
The Democrat party supports establishing a sex toy industry in Thailand and would legalise the items for people aged 18 years and over.
Once a key player in Thai politics, the conservative pro-monarchy party previously had strong support bases among middle-class voters in Bangkok and in the south. However, it suffered huge losses in its usual strongholds in the 2019 election and failed to win a single seat in the capital, with many voters abandoning it to support the military-backed Palang Pracharath party.
The election will pit former army generals – including the prime minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, who first came to power in a coup – against the Pheu Thai party, which is associated with the former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
Campaigning has mostly been dominated by offers of financial support, with parties promising increases in wages and cash handouts.