Chinese social media users have started using the photo of a Korean American action star to get better responses from landlords and customer service agents. This trend involves swapping out their online avatar for Ma Dong-seok's photo, who is also known as Don Lee, a 52-year-old actor who has starred in horror-action film Train to Busan and Marvel's The Eternals. According to some Chinese social media users, using Ma Dong-seok's photos has made their lives easier and helped them solve tedious disputes and life administration tasks.
The trend appears to have started on Xiaohongshu, a recommendation app, where a user claimed her property manager ignored her requests until she changed her avatar from a picture of actor Liu Yifei to one of Ma Dong-seok. She reported that the property management solved her problem in minutes after the change. The phenomenon was described in a viral TikTok video, which helped it spread to Weibo and WeChat, two of China's most popular social media platforms.
On Weibo, discussions about the trend have been read and commented on more than 250 million times, with many users changing their avatars to Ma Dong-seok's photo. Some Chinese celebrities, including Li Xian, have also changed their gaming avatar to a picture of Ma Dong-seok. Users have reported that using Ma Dong-seok's photos has helped them in various situations, such as getting better service from customer service agents or recovering stolen property.
While some users have found the trend to be fun and useful, others have expressed disappointment that they have to resort to using a different profile picture to receive better service instead of being treated fairly. They view this trend as a form of discrimination, as it suggests that people are treated differently based on their appearance or social status. Despite this criticism, the trend continues to gain popularity among Chinese social media users.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Kenai Cinemas in Kenai, Alaska is currently showing The Super Mario Brothers Movie, the Nic Cage-goes-full-Dracula flick Renfield, and The Pope's Exorcist. Whether it was one of those films, some of the other movies in its rotation, or just a craving for buttery popcorn, something in the theater recently got the attention of a young moose.
According to the Anchorage Daily News, the Cinemas' front door was open while staffers cleaned the popcorn machine last Wednesday night, and the moose took that as an invitation to walk right into the lobby. "It definitely could smell that popcorn," theater manager Ricky Black told the outlet. "It's just a very common reaction for anybody or anything that comes into the theaters."
In a video posted to TikTok an employee at the theater starts recording as the moose walks into the lobby — and it completely ignores her as she says "No, no, no!" The worker shouts for the manager as the curious moose makes his way further into the building.
"She was behind the counter," Black said. "She wasn't in immediate danger from the moose. And she's like, 'Stop laughing. This is serious.'"
The moose eventually found the trash can, where he helped himself to… whatever he could eat. He also managed to get his oversized nose stuck in an empty Happy Meal box. After a few minutes of munching his way through the garbage, the moose finally wandered back outside.
If you ever find yourself in a similar situation, Nick Fowler, a wildlife biologist with Alaska's Department of Fish and Game, says that you should keep your distance and do not approach wild animals. "You can get injured by any wildlife," he told the Anchorage Daily News. "And it's important not to assume that a younger animal that maybe is displaying what someone decides is not aggressive behavior isn't going to be involved in a negative human wildlife interaction."
In the meantime, if you're craving movie theater popcorn but don't want to leave your sofa (or compete with a hungry moose), AMC Theatres recently announced that its new lines of popcorn are available exclusively at Walmart. The company has released a microwave version and a ready-to-eat version, and both of them come in Classic Butter, Extra Butter, and Lightly Salted varieties. The microwave popcorns have a suggested retail price of $4.98 for six bags, while the already-popped 'corns retail for $3.98 per bag.
"With the launch of AMC Theatres new line of microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn, AMC yet again makes good on a promise made to our moviegoers and our investors," Adam Aron, AMC Theatres' chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "We are especially pleased that we are doing so in an exclusive launch with Walmart, the largest retailer in the United States. We could not have found a better partner than Walmart for this important extension of the AMC experience into the home."
The only downside? You'll have to bring your own moose.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 27 (UPI) -- A Sydney, Australia, woman is trying to solve a mystery after hundreds of dollars' worth of drinks, including Gatorade, Powerade, Coke and Fanta started showing up at her home.
Laura Rafferty, aka @carismaraffs on TikTok, said on the video-sharing site that bottles started arriving via DoorDash on April 22, and the deliveries continued for several days, totaling more than 150 bottles.
Rafferty said she contacted DoorDash and was told she could keep the bottles, but the identity of the person who ordered the drinks remained a mystery. She said the phone number used to place the orders had been disconnected.
"It is such a bizarre thing and I'm still trying to find the answers," Rafferty told 9News.
She said she ended up donating several of the beverages to the North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 27 (UPI) -- A Virginia elementary school shared video of a mother duck parading her ducklings through school's hallways after the babies hatched in a courtyard.
Ashburn Elementary School in Loudon County posted a video to Twitter showing the waterfowl family being escorted through the school's hallways to an external door.
School officials said the mother laid her eggs in a closed-in courtyard, so the birds had to pass through the building on their way to a pond up the road.
"Make way for ducklings," the school tweeted.
The school said a second duckling parade is expected soon, as another mother duck laid her eggs in a second courtyard.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Thai doctor recently shared photos of a patient's hand and the magnetic plates he had embedded in his fingers to help him cheat at a popular dice game without raising suspicion.
Dr. Wat Lun of the Wiwat X-ray Clinic-Lab in Chon Buri, Thailand, regularly shares photos of his medical cases on social media, but it was one of his most recent patients that drew unusual levels of attention on Facebook. The Thai doctor posted a couple of photos, one showing two black plates and another of the patient's sewn fingers following minor surgery. The photos aren't that impressive, but it was the story behind them that caused the post to go viral. Apparently, one of his patients had magnetic plates embedded in his fingertips for 40 years to help him cheat at Hi Lo, also known as Sic Bo, a popular dice game.
"You probably won't believe it but a patient inserted magnets into the fingertips of his left-hand middle and ring fingers for 40 years. He put them there to play Hi-Lo," Wat Lun wrote in his Facebook post.
The Thai doctor explained that the man, whose name has not been disclosed, only came in to have the magnets removed because he needed to board an airplane and he was afraid that the agents would be detected by airport security devices. His days of Sic Bo gambling were probably behind him as well, so he decided to visit a clinic.
"He came and asked to have them taken out because he wants to take a flight and is scared the magnets will set off an alarm at airport security," the doctor wrote. "When I cut open his fingers, I found two very tightly embedded magnets."
Popular in East-Asian countries, Sic Bo is a dice game in which players bet on whether the combination of three dice will be a high or low score. If the sum of the dots is up to 11, it is considered a low score, and anything between 11 and 18 is high. Although the exact cheating method was not disclosed, some Thai news outlets claimed that the man used the magnetic plates in combination with a small magnet in one or multiple dice to manipulate the score.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The black thighed falconet is no larger than a sparrow, but don't let its size fool you, as this tiny bird is a ruthless predator capable of killing prey its own size.
Falconets are the smallest birds of prey in the world, with the black thighed falconet (Microhierax fringillarius) and the Bornean falconet (Microphierax latifrons) sharing the title of smallest bird of prey in the world. With bodies only 14 to 16 centimeters long, a wingspan of 27 to 32 cm, and only a few grams in weight, the black thighed falconet certainly doesn't sound like the most efficient predator, but its cute appearance is even more deceiving. The parakeet-like bird is one of the most adorable you'll ever see, but don't let that fool you when it comes to hunting, this thing is a tiny killer.
The black thighed falconet mainly feeds on insects including moths, butterflies, dragonflies, winged termites, and cicadas, but it will occasionally attack small birds, lizards and even mammals like small bats. It usually hunts from perches with a good view, dashing out to catch some passing insect in flight, but it can also surprise its prey in foliage that that only conceals it from ground predators. These tiny predators are unusually social, at least as far as birds of prey go, hunting in packs as large as 10 individuals.
Native to Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia, the black-thighed falconet is a highly adaptable species that appears to be tolerant of habitat disturbance. There is no official data on population densities, and population assessments vary, but the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources lists Microhierax fringillarius as a species of list concern.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------