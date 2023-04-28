Half of those that buy records don't own a record player:
One might think that the rise in vinyl sales would call for a corresponding rise in turntables. As it turns out, however, about half of vinyl LP buyers don't own a record player, according to a recent study by the music sales data company Luminate (via Music Business Worldwide).
Luminate's "Top Entertainment Trends for 2023" report found that of the 3,900 US-based respondents surveyed, "50% of consumers who have bought vinyl in the past 12 months own a record player, compared to 15% among music listeners overall." So — feel free to double-check our math here — that would indicate that 50% of vinyl buyers over the past year have no way to play those records at home.
Luminate seems to credit these stats largely to "superfans," who they define as "music listeners who spend above average (median) time AND money on music, actively discover new music, participate in music-related activities on social media, and plan on attending a live music event in the next 12 months."
Still, the vast majority of music revenue — 84% in 2022 — still comes from streaming services, which could indicate that a lot of these "superfans" operate more on a completist mindset and tend to buy vinyl simply for the sake of owning rather than necessarily listening to it. It's also worth noting that the highest-selling albums on vinyl last year were Taylor Swift's Midnights (945,000 copies), Harry Styles' Harry's House (480,000), and Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR (263,000) — all artists with notoriously fervent fanbases.
But the vinyl craze extends far beyond the world of young pop artists, too: Last year, Jack White called on major record labels to build their own vinyl record pressing plants in an effort to alleviate delays in manufacturing. Last month, Metallica bought their own pressing plant after their albums were pressed to vinyl nearly a million times in 2022.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Ed Sheeran Jury Performance:
Ed Sheeran sang and played guitar to a New York jury at a civil trial that will decide whether he copied Marvin Gaye's Let's Get it On.
For roughly an hour, Sheeran described his entire musical career and performed parts of the song in question, Thinking Out Loud.
Heirs of Gaye's co-writer are claiming that he stole elements of the chart-topping hit.
But in court, Sheeran cradled a guitar as he described his artistic process.
"I draw inspiration a lot from things in my life and family," said Sheeran, denying that he had been influenced by Gaye's legendary 1973 R&B hit.
He told the jury how his 2014 song was written at his home in England with friend and collaborator Amy Wadge.
He said the process began during a brainstorming session, with him saying the phrase "I'm singing out now", which was ultimately changed to become the title of the song.
"When I write vocal melodies, it's like phonetics," Sheeran said.
Ed Sheeran tells copyright trial he's not an idiot
He then picked up an acoustic guitar from behind the witness stand and played the chord progression for the song before singing the opening words.
The musician also said the song had been inspired by his grandparents' love for each other, his grandfather's recent death and a new romantic relationship he had just begun.
Sheeran's testimony came after a musicologist called by the plaintiffs on Wednesday testified that the two songs share similarities.
According to the Associated Press, Sheeran began his testimony by bumping his hand against the witness stand microphone before uttering a quick "sorry".
He also reportedly told the packed courtroom: "I'm not the world's most talented guitar player."
Sheeran also said that he writes music quickly, up to nine songs in a day.
As the trial began earlier this week, US District Judge Louis Stanton warned the seven-member jury that despite the fact that music will be played in court: "We don't allow dancing."
In their opening statement earlier this week, lawyers for the plaintiffs played video of Sheeran at a concert in Zurich transitioning between playing Thinking Out Loud and Gaye's soul classic, claiming that it amounts to a "smoking gun" confession.
Heirs of Gaye's co-writer, Ed Townsend, argue that Sheeran, Warner Music Group and Sony Music Publishing owe them money for allegedly stealing the song.
If the jury finds the pop star liable for copyright infringement, the trial will enter a second phase to determine how much he owes.
Sheeran is expected to resume his testimony on Monday.
The latest trial comes one year after Sheeran was cleared at a trial in London of claims he copied his hit song Shape Of You.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
A lamb has been found in the back of a car alongside "roughly £10,000 worth of Class A drugs" on Saturday evening (April 22). A police dog, named "Billy", sniffed out the drugs, and the lamb who was seen pictured next to a bag of chips.
The woolly passenger was rescued by Police Scotland around 6:10pm and taken in by a farmer, after the car was pulled over on the M74 in Glasgow. Officers recovered an estimated £7,000 of heroin and £3,000 of cocaine.
Road police colleagues shared the incident on social media, joking that the car was 'not a Lamborghini'. A Twitter post said: "Officers from #GlasgowRP stopped this vehicle (not a Lamborghini!) on the #M74 J3 NB yesterday.
According to Police Scotland, two men, aged 52 and 53, and one woman, aged 38 were arrested and charged with drug offences. A search of the car was carried out with assistance from the dog unit.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
A Spanish Navy ship tasked with updating nautical charts to make navigation safer, has itself gotten stranded near the island of Ibiza in the Mediterranean.
The vessel Malaspina was exploring an area of shallows to the west of the island and got stuck on one of them.
Rescue teams have been sent to help remove the vessel from the ground, the Navy said in a statement.
"After an initial inspection... no structural damage can be seen," it said.
No injuries were reported.
The Malaspina, built in 1975 and refurbished in 2007, has sailed nearly 290,000km collecting undersea topography data along the Spanish coast.
It is named after 18th-century Royal Navy Brigadier Alejandro Malaspina, famous for leading the largest scientific expedition around the globe at the time.
The name can also be translated into English as 'having a bad feeling'.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Women CEOs finally outnumber male CEOs named John
Women chief executive officers finally — definitively — outnumber CEOs with the first name John among S&P 500 companies, per a new analysis from Bloomberg.
Why it matters: It's progress of a sort for women in corporate America.
Zoom in: Today there are 41 women leading S&P 500 companies — a new record, by the way — and 23 CEOs named John or Jon.
Of note: Johns make up 3.27% of the U.S. population; women comprise more than 50%, as the New York Times pointed out back in 2018.
Catch up fast: Women first outnumbered Johns in 2018, but by the following year there was a new name-nemesis: women tied with CEOs named James, Bloomberg reports.
It was only in the past year, after 10 new female CEOs joined the S&P 500, that women truly tore off the yoke of John. In an exciting twist, there are currently three CEOs named Jennifer.
Yes, but: When economist Justin Wolfers first noted that Johns outnumbered women CEOs back in 2015, he compiled what he called the Glass Ceiling index — looking at the ratio of men named James, Robert, John or William to all women CEOs.
By that metric, women are still behind. There are 60 James/Robert/John CEOs compared to 41 women, by Bloomberg's count. (That's not even counting William.)
The indicator isn't just about gender either, but also the dominance of "traditional" European and American names, Wolfers told Axios Wednesday. "This is not an index that points to ethnic diversity."
The bottom line: Outnumbering Johns is nice, but men overall still have a huge lead here. Women only hold 8.2% of CEO roles at large companies.
The 'loneliest job in the world' is up for grabs after a caretaker of three remote Scottish islands hangs up his tools.
Jonathan Grant, the long time occupant of the unique role out in the wild, has announced his retirement.
The 65-year-old has spent 13 years of his life living and working on the uninhabited islands of Mingulay, Pabbay, and Berneray in Barra, Inner Hebrides, Scotland.
He found himself in this unique position when he applied for a job with National Trust Scotland (NTS) back in 2010 and is responsible for looking after the three islands, south of Barra, which are part of the Bishop's Isles archipelago, approximately 12 miles from the nearest populated area.
Despite spending six months of the year on the deserted islands, Jonathan has become acclimatised to working and living on the land, and says that he has no regrets about taking up the unconventional role.
During the six winter months, the dad-of-three would return to his family home where he worked as a self-employed builder.
Now planning to retire in October when the season ends, Jonathan has expressed his intention to continue doing the same kind of work in the future.
"After I retire I'll probably keep doing the same sort of thing," he said.
"We quite often have a seabird ranger on the tiny islands and there are a lot of visitors and campers.
"There's times when I'm on the island on my own, that's fine, it suits me.
While the job might be considered to isolated for some, Jonathan said he has a nice home and loving wife on Barra, and only find himself totally isolated for a couple of weeks per year.
"I haven't spent the past 13 years in a tent. I've got a nice home and a wife on Barra.
"I only camp for a couple of weeks every summer."
He moved to Barra after leaving school, wanting to avoid living in a city, and secured a job as a building contractor, which he has maintained as his main job.
He got into working as a ranger approximately 20 years ago, before he was offered the current job by NTS.
The islands were sold to NTS by the Barra Sheep-stock Islands in 2000.
Stunning views can be seen for miles around, with abundant wildlife and bountiful wildlife.
Jonathan described the plants, flowers and animals on the islands as unbelievable, with seabirds nesting on the cliffs, sandy beaches, seals, and basking sharks.
Despite loving his job, he made the difficult decision to retire due to his age, admitting it would be "unfair" to carry on.
He hopes a younger person can take over and experience the same unique opportunity he had.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
MADRID (AP) — Spain's parliament on Thursday banned "comic" bullfighting events featuring dwarves dressed in costumes, in a decision applauded by disability rights groups but condemned by the few surviving performers.
Dwarves in Spain have long dressed as firefighters or clowns to chase bulls without killing them, at public spectacles designed to be humorous. The tradition stretches back decades, but has declined in popularity.
The law approved on Thursday brings Spain into line with European Union directives on discrimination against disabled people, and was hailed by campaigners.
"We have overcome the Spain of the past," said Jesús Martín, the Director General of Spain's Royal Board on Disabilities, which advises the Social Rights Ministry that pushed the ban forward in parliament.
"People with dwarfism were subjected to mockery in public squares in our country, passing down the idea that it is okay to laugh at difference to so many girls and boys who go with adults to see these shameful performances."
A handful of the few remaining performers staged a protest in front of parliament to express their condemnation of the ban.
----------------------------------------------------------------------