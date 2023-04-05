PLAINFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police officers didn't have far to go to arrest a suspected intoxicated driver.
The 30-year-old man managed to crash his car into the Plainfield Police Department's entrance sign Monday afternoon.
The man was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the Honda Accord, which careened off the road and slammed into the sign, police said. A photo of the crash scene showed the damaged silver sedan resting amid a pile of concrete blocks from the base of the sign and the busted sign itself.
The driver, who police said did not perform a field sobriety test "to standard," was charged with traveling too fast, failing to maintain the proper lane and operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was released on a $10,000 bond.
Michelle Collins says she is terrified to enter her kitchen every morning because of the grey squirrels which have been living in her house for the last three years.
Evading the efforts of pest controllers, they have chewed up her doors and skirting boards and have eaten her dogs' food.
The 39-year-old gym owner said they go into her kitchen at night, leaving her at the end of her tether.
Michelle, from Kilwinning in Ayrshire, said: "I never imagined squirrels could do this to my home, it's unbelievable what they can do.
"I've tried everything but nothing is working. I feel terrorised by them.
"I'm terrified to go into my kitchen every morning."
Michelle told BBC Scotland she became aware of the problem when she started hearing a noise in the walls, then noticed piles of sawdust at doors and skirting boards.
"I live near woodland and they jump off the trees, on to my car port and then on to my house," she said.
"There is a hole where they have dug under my porch and are coming up the inside of my walls."
She keeps her dogs' food in the conservatory, which is off the kitchen - and the squirrels had chewed through the door to get to the food.
"I now put the food away when I go to bed, but in the morning I've found the towel I've used to stop up the gap is pulled out and chewed too."
She said a pest controller had given up after trying everything to catch the squirrels.
Pest controllers are not allowed to trap and kill grey squirrels living in guttering or roofs - but once they enter lofts or other rooms in a house they can be exterminated.
Pest controller Scott McIntyre, who covers Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife, said he had seen the "nightmare damage" that could be done by squirrels.
"The worst was a woman in Fife who had every electrical cable chewed, so she had to have her whole house rewired. The damage they caused cost £30,000.
"Another woman in Edinburgh had her cables chewed through in her converted attic, and I've seen them chew through from attics into bedrooms.
"What they can do to a house can be devastating."
His technique is to scare squirrels out of houses before blocking up the holes.
But he said that on one occasion he was attacked by three male squirrels which he had cornered in an attic.
"They jumped on me and tried to claw and bite me, but usually squirrels run away when I go into attics."
BBC Scotland has spoken to a number of people who have experienced squirrel problems in their homes.
Jacqueline Hewitt, 49, from Gracemount in Edinburgh, said a pest controller had been to her house, but she could still hear scratching in her roof.
"He put down nine trays of poison and they were all eaten when he checked two weeks later.
"He told us squirrels can be vicious so to be very careful. We haven't dared to look in the attic.
"We don't know where the hole is so we can't get it blocked up.
"My daughter has been having nightmares that they are in her bed and she thinks they are going to come through the walls. The scratching sound is terrible."
Alayne Costello, from south Edinburgh, said there had been an issue with squirrels in her house since she moved in a year ago.
She said: "They chewed right through the lead flashing around my skylight and during the storms before Christmas it meant I was flooded.
"All the insulation was soaked, the wall in my hall was damaged as well as my bathroom. It has been a nightmare."
Nan Dickson, 75, and her husband Gerry, 85, have lived in Edinburgh's Mortonhall area for 43 years.
Nan said: "We have had squirrels for the first time and the noise of them jumping above our heads is horrible. We have been worried about the damage and they gnawed through the eves.
"When my husband went into the attic one of the squirrels stuck its head out of the hole and we were very stressed.
"We have been shocked at what they have done."
The British Pest Control Association said there were thousands of call-outs every year because of squirrels.
"This is in part due to the damage they cause to your home and the noises squirrels make at night - which can be very distressing.
"As their numbers have increased in the UK, so has the damage they cause," it said.
It said there were no poisons which could be used by the public.
However, the association did recommend attempting to seal all entry points to a property.
Josh Galera, 20, the owner of Precise Roofing in Edinburgh, said he recently helped a customer who had seven squirrels living in her house.
He had discovered that the verge at the edge of the roof was not screwed in.
"It was flapping open and squirrels were getting in. We screwed the dry verge into the fascia so their access point into the roof was closed."
April 5 (UPI) -- A California teenager celebrated his 18th year by becoming the world's youngest person to visit every country in Europe.
Rio Matsuoka started his European tour on his 18th birthday in Iceland and finished 101 days and 44 countries later in Malta, Guinness World Records announced.
"It was a real coincidence that I decided to attempt this world record," Matsuoka told GWR. "I was telling my family that I would like to travel to Europe after I graduated high school and, while doing some research, I remembered that someone had beaten the world record for youngest person to visit every country in the world."
"I realized I could do something similar with Europe and found out I had the opportunity to," he said.
Matsuoka said he used trains to reach most Western Europe countries, and buses to visit Eastern European nations. He said he only took planes a couple of times, to visit Britain and Russia.
Matsuoka, who is now working as a volunteer for multiple nonprofits in Ukraine, said he plans to take on more world records in the future.
April 5 (UPI) -- A Virginia man bought 20 tickets for a single Pick 4 lottery drawing and won 20 times, for a total prize of $100,000.
The Virginia Lottery said Fekru Hirpo of Alexandria bought 20 tickets for the March 8 Pick 4 drawing with the number combination 2-5-2-7 when he visited the Four Mile Run Shell station on South Four Mile Run Drive in Arlington.
Each of Hirpo's tickets won a $5,000 top prize in the drawing, for a total prize of $100,000.
Hirpo said he doesn't usually buy large amounts of identical tickets for Pick 4, but he had a strong feeling about the March 8 drawing.
The winner said he doesn't yet know what he will do with his winnings.
RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A homeowner in Richmond said almost a dozen people keep knocking on his door at all hours of the day and night, claiming he stole their lost items because of what he said is a mistake on the "Find My iPhone" app.
Scott Schuster, who has lived in his home since 2018, said this has been going on every few months over the last few years. He sent ABC13 doorbell footage of the incidents.
"I lost my cell phone, and I clicked Find My iPhone, and it says it was at this address," one person is heard saying.
Most of the people who show up are visibly upset or frustrated. One person caught on his doorbell camera even threatened to call the police.
"Well, the cops are on the way, so you may want to talk to me before they come here," another resident said.
Schuster is not sure why the 'Find My iPhone' App is pinging his address either. He is a software engineer with his own theories, but he has no way of knowing for sure. He is adamant that this is a huge mistake and worries it could turn dangerous. He said he is just upset about the people showing up at his door because he has two young children, 7 and 9 years old, and worries for their safety.
"There are plenty of irrational people if they are angry, drunk, had a rough night and lost their phone and thought it was stolen," Schuster said. "That's my biggest concern. Someone coming to the house potentially with a weapon."
Schuster shared proof of him reaching out to Apple Support many times, as early as 2022. He called them, messaged them, and filed a formal report which is listed as closed. He said it has never been resolved, and another person came knocking just a few days ago.
"What's your response to someone watching who said he stole the phones, and air pods, this seems convenient?" ABC13 reporter Brooke Taylor asked.
Schuster said his neighbors like to tease him that he is the neighborhood iPhone thief and try to bring some humor to the situation.
"No, I don't get out much, enough to do that," Schuster said. "I work from home. I (have) young children. I just want this fixed, and I think my kids will sleep more peacefully at night. My daughter had a hard time sleeping when we had an incident at 3 or 4 a.m., and she couldn't go to bed."
ABC13 has reached out to Apple, and we are waiting for a response. We have also contacted the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office to see if there is anything they can do. A spokesperson said their Criminal Investigations Division is looking into our inquiry and will get back.
A businessman who made more than £1m selling fake vinyl records was caught after a fan of punk band the Clash complained that the sound quality of an LP he had bought was not as sharp as it should have been.
Trading standards officers launched an investigation into Richard Hutter and found that he had been selling thousands of counterfeit records to rock and pop fans over a six-year period.
Hutter, 55, from Ringwood, Hampshire, was given a suspended jail sentence, ordered to do 250 hours unpaid work and told to wear a tag for three months.
He charged up to £35 for albums from bands ranging from the Beatles to Pink Floyd, Nirvana and Amy Winehouse.
He was found out when a Clash fan demanded his money back because of the poor sound quality on the record he had bought online.
When the refund was refused the customer complained to trading standards officers, who bought two sample records – Appetite for Destruction by Guns N' Roses and Songs for the Deaf by Queens of the Stone Age – from Hutter's online business and both turned out to be fakes.
Hutter's home was searched and officers seized his phone and laptop, which led to them uncovering the scale of his operation. As well as selling through his website and a US site, he listed almost 1,200 LPS for sale on eBay in one year.
When questioned, Hutter denied knowing they were counterfeit records and said he had sourced them from Europe and sold them on. He pleaded guilty to 13 counts of selling counterfeit records and one count under the Proceeds of Crime Act (2002).
He was sentenced at Bournemouth crown court and was given a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months. A £373,000 confiscation order was also made.
Martin Thursby, of Dorset Trading Standards, said: "Vinyl sales declined rapidly after CDs were introduced but the resurgence in vinyl started in around 2010.
"Demand is now so great that there are not enough vinyl pressing plants to meet demand. Hutter was aware of the increase in popularity and set up his business to take advantage of that.
"The LPs Hutter was selling were generally good copies that came to light because they were bought by avid fans of the music who could spot the small differences which showed the records were counterfeit."
Syan Ventom, prosecuting, said: "The offences involved selling and distributing counterfeit items and money laundering. Mr Hutter did not carry out any checks as to the provenance of what he bought and sold."
Andrew Barkley, defending, said his client was "remorseful" for his actions and of previous good character.
Recorder Richard Tutt said he was unable to impose the standard five-year prison sentence for a money laundering offence as magistrates had made an error with the process of sending the case to crown court.
Sentencing Hutton, he said: "Your benefit from your criminal activity over that period of six years was £1,274.222.84p, and I make a confiscation order of £373,589.64p."
Hutter pleaded guilty to seven offences of selling or distributing counterfeit vinyl records under the Trade Marks Act (1994) and six counts of offering for sale vinyl records infringing copyright under the Copyright, Designs and Patents Acts (1988). He also admitted one count of transferring criminal property under the Proceeds of Crime Act (2002).
Paola Monaldi, head of the content protection unit at the UK record labels association the BPI said: "Vinyl has seen an incredible comeback in the past few years, with around 5.5 million LPs purchased in the UK alone in 2022. Sadly, this renaissance has been accompanied by a disturbing rise in bootlegging and sales of unauthorised recordings."
