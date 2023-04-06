An Australian man has been charged after allegedly stealing a platypus from the wild, taking it on a train and then showing it off at local shops.
The 26-year-old man was located after police appealed for public help to find the animal - for which they have grave health concerns.
Queensland Police were told the mammal had been released in a nearby river but haven't been able to locate it.
The man could face a fine of up to A$430,000 (£231,700, $288,500).
A woman who was with him has also spoken to police.
Surveillance cameras on Tuesday captured the pair boarding a train at Morayfield, about an hour north of Brisbane, holding the animal wrapped in a towel.
"According to the report that was provided to (authorities), they were showing it off to people on the train, allowing people to pat it," Queensland Police's Scott Knowles said.
Police will also allege in court that the pair were seen showing the animal to members of the public at a nearby shopping centre.
Queensland's environment department had stressed that the platypus was at risk of sickness or death the longer it remained out of its habitat, and urged the pair to take it to a vet.
Police said they were advised the platypus had been released into the Caboolture River, but said they were unsure of its condition.
In a statement, police said it was risky behaviour for both the humans and the animal.
"Taking a platypus from the wild is not only illegal, but it can be dangerous for both the displaced animal and the person involved if the platypus is male as they have venomous spurs," it said.
"If you are lucky enough to see a platypus in the wild, keep your distance. Never pat, hold or take an animal."
The arrested man has been charged with taking an animal classified as protected from the wild and keeping a protected animal captive. He will face court on 8 April.
Famously shy and elusive, platypuses are found in eastern Australia, in freshwater creeks, slow-moving rivers, lakes and dams.
The animals are one of only two types of monotremes - mammals that lay eggs - in the world.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A pilot in South Africa made a hasty emergency landing after discovering a highly venomous cobra hiding under his seat.
Rudolf Erasmus had four passengers on board the light aircraft during Monday's flight when he felt "something cold" slide across his lower back. He glanced down to see the head of a fairly large Cape Cobra "receding back under the seat," he said.
"It was as if my brain didn't know what was going on," he told The Associated Press.
After taking a moment to compose himself, he informed his passengers of the slippery stowaway.
"There was a moment of stunned silence," he said. Everyone stayed cool, especially the pilot.
Erasmus called air traffic control for permission to make an emergency landing in the town of Welkom in central South Africa. He still had to fly for another 10 to 15 minutes and land the plane with the snake curled up by his feet.
"I kept looking down to see where it was. It was happy under the seat," Erasmus said. "I don't have a big fear of snakes but I normally don't go near them."
Brian Emmenis, who works at Welkom radio station Gold FM and is also an aviation expert, received a phone call to see if he could help. He called the fire and rescue department, which sent emergency responders and a snake handler to meet the plane at the airport. Emmenis was first at the scene and saw everyone disembark, "visibly shaken," Emmenis said, but all safe thanks to Erasmus.
"He stayed calm and landed that aircraft with a deadly venomous Cape Cobra curled up underneath his seat," Emmenis said.
Cape Cobras are one of Africa's most dangerous cobra species because of the potency of their venom.
The drama wasn't over for the poor pilot.
Welkom snake handler Johan de Klerk and a team of aviation engineers searched the plane for the best part of two days but still hadn't found the cobra by Wednesday and were uncertain if it had sneaked out unnoticed.
The engineering company Erasmus works for wanted its plane back in the city of Mbombela in northern South Africa. So, he had to fly it back home, a 90-minute voyage with the possibility that the cobra was still onboard.
Unsurprisingly, his passengers decided to look for another way to get home.
This time Erasmus took some precautions: He wore a thick winter jacket, he said, wrapped a blanket round his seat, and had a fire extinguisher, a can of insect repellent and a golf club within arm's reach in the cockpit.
"I would say I was on high alert," Erasmus said.
The cobra didn't reappear on that flight and the plane has now been completely stripped, but still no sign of the snake, Erasmus said.
The theory is it found its way on board before Erasmus and his passengers took off at the start of their trip from the town of Worcester in the Western Cape province, where Cape Cobras are usually found in South Africa. It might have got out in Welkom or might still be hiding somewhere deep in the plane.
"I hope it finds somewhere to go," Erasmus said. "Just not my aircraft."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 6 (UPI) -- A Connecticut man known as the "Croc king" is seeking Guinness World Records recognition for his collection of more than 2,000 pairs of the divisive footwear.
Doogie Lish Sandtiger, 32, said his initial distaste for the rubber clogs changed when he got his first pair at the age of 16.
"There's so many things I could say about them, they're so stylish, they're fun, they're comfortable and to me it's always like each pair is an empty canvas," he told CT Insider.
Sandtiger's collection now features 2,127 different pairs of Crocs, and he regularly updates the count on his Instagram page.
The collection, which includes celebrity collaborations and promotional shoes like the fried chicken-scented KFC Crocs, recently earned Sandtiger a featured appearance on Vice TV reality series Most Expensivist, hosted by rapper 2 Chainz.
"To me every day is a new day to change up the style and paint that canvas how you want, dress those Crocs how you want," Sandtiger said. "You make them as beautiful as you want and it's a work of art."
Sandtiger said he is hoping his collection will earn him a Guinness World Record for largest collection of Crocs. He said he also hopes to one day show off his collection in a "Crocseum."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SEMBOKU, Japan, April 6 (Reuters) - A remote Japanese town has taken to selling bear meat from a vending machine, sourcing its supply to Asian black bears, listed as a vulnerable species, caught in traps or in the mountains by hunters.
Bear attacks are an increasing problem in parts of rural Japan due to a shortage of food in the forests that brings the animals into inhabited areas to forage.
"The bears can be dangerous when they come into town, so hunters will set up traps or shoot them," said Daishi Sato, who placed the vending machine outside his "soba" noodle shop near the railway station in Semboku, 400 km (250 miles) north of Tokyo in Akita prefecture.
Asian black bears are listed as vulnerable, but not critically so, and it is legal to eat bear in Japan. Meat from trapped bears is tastier since the blood is drained immediately, according to Sato.
A vending machine menu offering Asian Black Bear meat, Akita Beef and dried mountain stream fish is seen in front of a Soba Noodle restaurant in Semboku
Vending machines throughout Japan offer everything from drinks, snacks and surgical masks to more exotic fare such as edible insects and whale meat.
"Bear meat isn't very common so we want tourists who come to visit the town to buy it," Sato said.
He sells seven to 10 packs of 250 grams costing 2,200 yen ($16.75) each in an average week.
Last year, 75 people were injured in Japan in encounters with bears and two were killed, according to government data. One of the deaths was in Akita.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Kentucky came to the rescue of two dogs that fell about 60 feet into a deep cave.
The Brodhead Fire Department said firefighters responded alongside crews from the Mount Vernon Fire Department when the two hunting dogs fell into the cave in Rockcastle County.
"BFD and MVFD rope rescue technicians worked together to safely lower a rescuer into the cave and retrieve both dogs," the Brodhead Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
The dogs were not injured and were reunited with their owners.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOSTON (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after federal agents broke into the wrong hotel room during a training exercise Tuesday night.
In a statement released Wednesday, the FBI Boston Division explained that agents with the U.S. Department of Defense were conducting a training exercise at a hotel in Boston "to simulate a situation their personnel might encounter in a deployed environment."
However, the federal agents went to the wrong hotel room.
"Based on inaccurate information, they were mistakenly sent to the wrong room and detained an individual, not the intended role player," the statement reads.
No one was injured, and the Boston Police Department responded to the hotel and confirmed the federal agents were conducting a training exercise.
"Safety is always a priority of the FBI, and our law enforcement partners," the statement continues. "We take these incidents very seriously."
The FBI Boston Division and the U.S. Department of Defense are reviewing the incident and will determine whether further action is necessary.
The person who the federal agents detained during the training exercise has not been identified.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------