PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — A furry critter in a western Pennsylvania town has predicted six more weeks of winter during an annual Groundhog Day celebration.
People gathered Thursday at Gobbler's Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil's "inner circle" summoned the groundhog from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow — and they say he did. According to folklore, if he sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn't, spring comes early.
The "inner circle" is a group of local dignitaries who are responsible for planning the events, as well as feeding and caring for Phil himself.
The annual event in Punxsutawney, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh, originated from a German legend about a furry rodent. The gathering annually attracts thousands.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration compared Punxsutawney Phil's forecast to the national weather the last 10 years and found "on average, Phil has gotten it right 40% of the time."
This year, Phil's prediction came during a week when a mess of ice, sleet and snow has lingered across much of the southern U.S.
According to records dating back to 1887, Phil has predicted winter more than 100 times. Ten years were lost because no records were kept, organizers said.
The 2021 and 2022 forecasts also called for six more weeks of winter.
While Punxsutawney Phil may be the most famous groundhog seer, he's certainly not the only one. New York City's Staten Island Chuck made his prediction for an early spring during an event Thursday at the Staten Island Zoo. Phil and Chuck are among a broad selection of rodents that purportedly predict weather.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro's brutal summer heat has reached 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) on some recent days, sending locals to cool off in the ocean. There weren't many options for residents of the city's zoo, however, until a team of experts started offering them exotic frozen treats.
The flavors of ice given to the zoo's carnivores aren't found at your average summer hotspot: Chicken, minced meat and bovine blood. But 14-year-old lion Simba and the 3-year-old black jaguar Poty lap it up.
"This is a part of our well-being program. We have lots of activities to include something different in their routine," said Marina Moraes, a biologist at the zoo.
The ice brings cooling relief to the animals, which take their time eating it, and the feeding ritual is a novel sight for visitors. That was the case for an Argentine family that came to the zoo for the first time.
"It's fantastic because there's this terrible heat and above all it's very humid. We sweat even though there's no sun; it's different from Argentina," said lawyer Lorena López, who was with her husband and children. "I think it's perfect for the animals to have their ice."
Many of the children seemed fascinated by the activity, and they expressed surprise when they found out the ingredients of the different flavors, which vary according to the species.
"For the primates, we offer fruit ice creams, which are sweet and more colorful," Moraes said. "The herbivores can taste kale, pumpkin and carrot."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
It would have been a great college prank, but the Iowa athletic department crushed it.
The Illinois student spirit group "Orange Krush" had its order for 200 tickets to the men's basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday canceled Wednesday after Iowa discovered the person who made the purchase falsely claimed the tickets were for a Boys and Girls Club in Champaign.
Iowa issued a refund for $5,400 and donated the 200 tickets to the Boys and Girls Club of Cedar Rapids.
Iowa athletics tweeted that when it contacted the Champaign Boys and Girls Club about the order, it was obvious the club did not buy the tickets.
"When contacting the individual who made the original ticket order," the statement said, "they admitted to falsely ordering tickets under the non-profit organization."
That person was Kilton Rauman, an Illinois senior and vice president of Illini Pride, the umbrella organization for Orange Krush.
Rauman said Thursday the group routinely uses an assumed identity to buy tickets for its annual road trip to an opponent arena. The reason, he said, is that he would expect an order from a group that cheers for the visitor and heckles the home team would be rejected.
For last year's trip to Purdue, he said, he successfully bought 50 tickets for a group of "Boy Scouts." He said he also has bought tickets for a "family reunion."
"In the past we've been turned away for ordering under Orange Krush, which is completely understandable," Rauman said. "I don't think our athletic department would want to sell to a group of 200 kids from the Paint Crew at Purdue."
Rauman said he called Iowa in September to order discounted group tickets for "a Boys and Girls Club." The purchase went through in October and the tickets arrived at the mailing address for the Illinois athletic department, where Illinois Pride has its headquarters.
"I was shocked that it worked," he said.
Well, it worked until Wednesday. That's when Iowa notified Rauman the ticket barcodes would not scan and that a refund had been issued. Iowa declined to comment beyond its statement.
In retrospect, Rauman said, the Champaign mailing address attached to a large ticket order should have made Iowa suspicious before this week. Because of the late notice, he said, Orange Krush lost $6,000 having to cancel charter busses.
"Obviously, it did not pan out how we were hoping," Rauman said. "There was no malice behind it."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Chess experts make more mistakes when air pollution is high, a study has found.
Experts used computer models to analyse the quality of games played and found that with a modest increase in fine particulate matter, the probability that chess players would make an error increased by 2.1 percentage points, and the magnitude of those errors increased by 10.8%.
The paper, published in the journal Management Science, studied the performance of 121 chess players in three seven-round tournaments in Germany in 2017, 2018, and 2019, comprising more than 30,000 chess moves. The researchers compared the actual moves the players made against the optimal moves determined by the powerful chess engine Stockfish.
In the tournament venues, the researchers attached three web-connected air quality sensors to measure carbon dioxide, PM2.5 concentrations, and temperature. Each tournament lasted eight weeks, meaning players faced a variety of air conditions.
Fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, refers to tiny particles 2.5 microns or less in diameter, which are often expelled by burning matter such as that from car engines, coal plants, forest fires, and wood burners.
"We find that when individuals are exposed to higher levels of air pollution, they make more mistakes, and they make larger mistakes," said Juan Palacios, an economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sustainable Urbanization Lab and a co-author of the paper.
Researchers looked at historical data to see if their findings were replicated, using data from 20 years of games from the first division of the German chess league. After accounting for other causes such as noise, temperature changes and carbon dioxide concentrations, they found air pollution accounted for dips in player performance.
"It's pure random exposure to air pollution that is driving these people's performance," Palacios said. "Against comparable opponents in the same tournament round, being exposed to different levels of air quality makes a difference for move quality and decision quality."
Chess.com's Leon Watson said that professional players were already monitoring air quality while they played: "Cognition is obviously incredibly important in chess and already some of the top players like Magnus Carlsen and Anish Giri have cottoned on to how important air quality is.
"When competing from home in the big Champions Chess Tour events, players now routinely monitor their CO2 and particulate matter levels using (air monitors) and use the data to create the perfect environment to play in … like in any sport, fine margins are important. The difference may be marginal, but players will inevitably try to eliminate any competitive disadvantages."
Though the study focused on chess players, the authors said it had implications for anyone who had to think hard at work in polluted areas, and it could have an economic cost to society.
Palacios said: "The idea is to provide accurate estimates to policymakers who are making difficult decisions about cleaning up the environment."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Why can't a Florida Man find a Pay n' Spray when he needs one? Reinier Lazaro Perez and Dayanly Cutino Gonzalez were spotted behind the Days Inn in Palm Coast Florida. They were spray painting a Peterbilt semi-tractor in the back corner of the parking lot. The hotel is located just off I95, we'll get back to that. Someone (who obviously can't mind they own business) thought that someone spray painting a semi truck in the parking lot of a hotel was suspicious. So they called the cops. When Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived the two dropped the cans took off running along Southbound I95. That's your escape plan?
Dayanly clearly hadn't been doing her cardio and was quickly captured. Reinier managed to hide in the woods for about 2 hours before they found him.
The Peterbilt semi-tractor had been stolen just hours earlier from Columbia County, Florida.
The recovered semi-tractor is valued at $280,000. The semi-tractor's original color is pink (really). The pair were in the process of spray painting the stolen semi-tractor red to conceal its original color when deputies arrived. Makes sense. I'm actually impressed with how good their paint job was coming along. They even took the time to tape it off. The semi-tractor's GPS had been disabled and removed but was found nearby in the woods.
The female subject, Dayanly Cutino Gonzalez, was placed under arrest. Her charges were Resisting Arrest Without Violence, Grand Theft – Motor Vehicle, and Felony Criminal Mischief. She was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. She's out after posting $13,500 bond.
Florida Man Reinier Lazaro Perez, was placed under arrest for Resisting Arrest Without Violence, Grand Theft – Motor Vehicle, Felony Criminal Mischief, Possession of a Removed Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), and Possession of Fentanyl. There's that last one. Fentanyl. Seems like it's not a Florida Man story without Fentanyl.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records introduced Bobi, the world's oldest dog ever. Bobi is 30 years, 266 days old.
Guinness said in a statement Thursday that the Portugese dog took the record from a 23-year-old dog named Spike who was named the world's oldest living dog in January.
Bobi, Guiness said, has broken the nearly century-old record for the oldest dog ever. That was set by Bluey, an Australian cattle-dog who lived 29 years, 5 months between 1910 and 1939.
"Bobi is 30 years 266 days old as of February 1, 2023. He has lived his entire life with the Costa family in the rural village of Conqueiros, in Leiria, Portugal," the Guinness statement said.
"Bobi is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, which is a breed of livestock guardian dog with an average life expectancy of 12-14 years."
Bobi's age has been confirmed through a 1992 registration with the Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria.
According to Guinness, Bobi's age was also confirmed by the Portuguese pet database SIAC.
Bobi's age isn't the only miracle of his life. He was one of several puppies born in an outbuilding belonging to the Costa family. But it was decided not to keep them.
"Unfortunately, at that time it was considered normal by older people who could not have more animals at home...to bury the animals in a hole so that they would not survive," Leonel Costa explained.
He said his parents quickly removed the puppies but left Bobi behind by mistake.
According to the Costa family, Bobi was never chained or attached to a leash and has always roamed the farmland and forests near the Costa home.
Bobi has always eaten human food rather than standard dog food, according to Leonel Costa.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A TikToking Uber driver ended up getting the ride of his life after one of his passengers offered him the opportunity to hop into a helicopter and fly around.
Darren Levy is a taxi driver on TikTok who posts videos of his most entertaining journeys ferrying people to and fro across Melbourne.
However, one of his customers turned the tables on him and offered him the chance to be the passenger for once, as well as giving the Uber driver his first flight in a helicopter.
Darren welcomed a passenger named Ed into his car for a taxi fare to Essendon Fields Airport and enjoyed a pleasant 30 minute ride.
Apparently this is one of the Uber driver's favourite destinations as there's always a good chance a customer looking for a ride to the airport will be 'going somewhere cool', and Darren discovered that Ed actually flies helicopters.
Nearing the airport, Ed asked his driver whether he'd been in a helicopter before and Darren said no, either because he'd never been in a helicopter before or because he'd sensed where the conversation was going and knew what saying no would mean.
With Ed saying 'I think we might have to change that' on the whole never-been-in-a-helicopter front, Darren initially thought he would be allowed to sit in the aircraft for a little while.
He said: "When Ed said this I just assumed that he was gonna invite me into the hangar, let me sit in a helicopter, maybe show me some cool stuff."
Instead he actually got the chance to go up, up and away into the skies as the passenger on a helicopter flight, joking to his pilot that he was really breaking the rules 'your parents teach you about avoiding strangers'.
We don't want to pour cold water on all of this by shouting 'stranger danger', but you should definitely be wary before hopping into a helicopter with someone you don't really know, though a ride in a helicopter does sound cool and Ed appeared to be a rather nice chap.
Anyhow, plenty of people thought Darren had scored a great experience, commenting that his airborne adventure was 'SO COOL'.
Someone else quipped that the taxi driver 'better have given him a 5 star rating', which is pretty fair considering he was offered a helicopter ride as a tip.
More praised Ed for offering the taxi driver such a good experience, saying 'everybody wants to have a friend like Ed'.
Another joked that the course of action Darren took, namely 'gets in flying deathtrap with stranger', was really breaking the advice to be wary of strange people.
Still, weighing it all up, if you're offered a ride in a helicopter you'd probably consider it.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------