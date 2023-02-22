Philip Powers was getting desperate. It was May 28, 2018, and the 37-year-old Arizona hiker had just spent a miserable night at the Taylor Cabin, an old sheep rancher's shack in the rugged Sycamore Canyon Wilderness, about an hour northwest of Sedona. He had barely slept: All night long, he had suffered from muscle cramps in his legs. As if that weren't enough, he had discovered a rattlesnake in the cabin. Afraid it would bite him, Powers killed it and tossed its body outside.
Now, a few miles into his 14-mile march back to the car, his legs were cramping again, forcing him to stop and sit in the shade. He was out of food, his phone was dead, and the last of his water was gone. As he would later tell a law enforcement ranger from the U.S. Forest Service, Powers feared he was "done."
The night before, Powers had attempted to start a signal fire, but it had quickly burned out. Now, he tried again, heaping dry foliage around the base of a snag and sparking it up with his Bic lighter. He hoped that the dead tree would go up in flames, and someone would see it and come to his rescue.
That emergency fire would spread, growing to a 230-acre blaze dubbed the Sycamore Fire that eventually took hotshots and air attack units more than a week to contain. As for Powers, someone did rescue him—a Forest Service helicopter responding to the fire picked him up—but his trials weren't over. He now owes the government nearly $300,000 in restitution and faces three years of probation after a federal district court convicted him of a crime this week for the actions he took that day.
In the early morning of May 27, Powers set out to hike what he believed was the 17-mile Cabin Loop, which his guidebook described as an easy-to-moderate trail. In his pack, he carried a little less than a gallon of water, a handful of snacks, and a battery-powered cell phone charger. While he planned to finish the trail in a single day, he also carried camping gear, including stove fuel, a sleeping bag and hammock, a machete, and another large knife. As he walked, the temperature climbed until it was more than 100°F and bone-dry.
Court documents from Powers' case paint a vivid picture of how his hike went wrong. The trail was well-marked at first, and he made it to Taylor Cabin without any issue. A few miles beyond that, however, the trail became rough and overgrown, and Powers soon realized he was lost. For about a half-hour to 40 minutes, he attempted to pick up the trail again before giving up and doubling back to the cabin, arriving there at roughly 6 p.m.
At that point, as Powers later put it to an investigator with the Forest Service, "shit was getting real." He was down to about a half-liter of water, a mango, and two mandarin oranges, and looking at a 14-mile hike back to his car. While he carried a cell phone, he had no service, meaning he couldn't find his location on a map and none of his calls for help went through. He found some old peanut butter, jam, and coconut oil in the cabin and ate all three of them. When his water ran out the next day, he tried drinking his own urine. After his rescue, doctors at the Sedona Emergency Department diagnosed powers with heat exhaustion, acute renal failure, rhabdomyolysis—a dangerous and painful condition in which damaged muscle releases proteins into the blood—and dehydration.
Federal prosecutors would charge Powers with seven misdemeanors related to the blazes—he set three, though only the second grew—including lighting a fire when prohibited by a Forest Service order and leaving a fire unattended. While Powers and his lawyers didn't dispute the major facts of the case, they argued that he shouldn't be held accountable, because had lit the fires as a last resort in a life-threatening emergency.
In her verdict, United States Magistrate Judge Camille D. Bibles disagreed. Powers, she wrote, "was reckless and negligent in his preparation for a hike of this magnitude from the outset." He hadn't packed a GPS device, paper map, or compass, instead relying on a cell phone mapping app that was useless without service. He had failed to bring a headlamp or flashlight, instead relying on his phone's built-in light. While he had brought two large knives, he hadn't brought a first-aid kit or any method of signaling for help in an emergency. He wasn't, she said, even on the right trail: Instead of the 17-mile, moderate Cabin Loop, he was hiking the 18.8-mile Taylor Cabin Loop, a full 50 miles away, which his guidebook rated as strenuous.
Critically, Bibles wrote, Powers hadn't brought enough water. He carried a total of 116 fluid ounces, or just under a gallon, in a bladder and bottle in his pack. While boilerplate backpacking advice tells hikers to plan on using a gallon per person per day, hikers working hard in hot temperatures may require more than that: In his testimony, Dr. Jeff Hardin, who treated Powers, told the court that a person on an 18-mile hike in the heat would require two to three gallons of water—a whopping 16 to 25 pounds—to avoid dehydration.
When it comes to underpacking water, Powers isn't alone: Some studies suggest that most hikers in hot climates don't carry as much water as their bodies need. For a 2020 paper published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, researchers from Arizona State University put heat-acclimated hikers through a time trial in both 68°F and 105°F temperatures, asking them to hike repeated laps up a mountain while measuring their performance and liquid intake. Based on their sweat rate, researchers found that 58 percent of hikers on the hot day didn't bring enough liquid to replenish what they were losing. Most ended up dehydrated, losing an average of 1 percent of their body weight in liquid, some twice that.
Could Powers, dehydrated and weak in a remote area without any method of communication, have summoned help without being slapped with criminal charges? In her verdict, Bibles suggested that he could have avoided at least some of them, pointing to the case of Robert Launder. In 1984, Launder was camping at Mt. Lemmon near Tucson when he became lost. After clearing a five-to-ten-foot area on a rock ledge, Launder lit a signal fire, which a gust of wind soon spread. Despite Launder's efforts to put it out, the blaze became a wildfire. He received three years of probation before an appeals court reversed the verdict, ruling that he lacked criminal intent, and that while fire danger was significant, the Forest Service hadn't banned campers from lighting fires.
Unlike Launder, Bibles said, Powers had taken no precautions to prevent the spread of his emergency fires: Instead of building them in the rock ring by Taylor Cabin, he purposely had lit one of them around a dead tree with the intent of setting it on fire, then continued walking down the trail while it was still ablaze. Beyond that, she said, he was also hiking in an area under stage 2 fire restrictions, where setting fires was illegal regardless of the circumstances.
It isn't clear whether Powers intends to appeal the decision; by press time, he and his attorney had not responded to a request for comment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A mysterious iron sphere that washed up on a Japanese beach has baffled authorities and sent social-media users into a frenzy.
The metal ball is about 5 feet in diameter and recently appeared on Enshuhama Beach in the coastal city of Hamamatsu, NHK, a state broadcaster, reported.
A passerby reported it to police on Saturday, which prompted an inspection, but a local man told the outlet that the ball had sat there for more than a month, the outlet said.
The beach was subsequently cordoned off, with officials in protective clothing sent to inspect the object.
Masaki Matsukawa, a representative of the city's civil-engineering office, told NHK that the rust-pocked object had still not been identified. The office said it could be a buoy, the outlet reported — an explanation supported by the presence of two apparent metal handles sticking out of it.
But on the tail of the media attention around Chinese spy balloons, the object has sent social-media users into a flurry of speculation.
Some quickly suggested that it's likely one of the orbs from the popular manga series "Dragon Ball." Others disagreed, saying it's clearly a reptile egg readying to birth Godzilla.
A bomb-disposal team was dispatched and, after performing an X-ray, established that there's no risk of explosion, NHK said.
The sphere was scheduled for removal on Wednesday and will be stored in case someone comes to claim it, NHK reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A California man who has had a customized license plate reading "CASH" registered in his name since 1970 is now selling the plate with an asking price of $2 million.
Claude Arthur Stuart Hamrick, 83, a retired San Jose patent lawyer, is offering the rights to his vanity plate for sale via website PlateBroker.com.
Hamrick said his license plate has read "CASH" since 1970.
"Every time I traded cars, the dealers tried to buy it from me. Every car dealer in San Jose wanted that plate," Hamrick told the San Jose Mercury News. "I told them I wouldn't sell it for a million dollars."
Hamrick is sticking with that statement, asking for $2 million.
License plate rights have made for lucrative sales in the past. Delaware, a state where low-numbered license plates are highly sought-after, saw a plate featuring the number 20 sell for $410,000 in 2018.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Spain's secretary of state for transport and the head of the state rail company have resigned amid continuing public and political anger after it emerged that dozens of new trains ordered for two northern Spanish regions were too big to fit through some tunnels.
Three years ago, the state rail operator, Renfe, announced plans to modernise the rolling stock on narrow-gauge commuter trains and medium-distance trains in Asturias and Cantabria.
But it was revealed last month that the trains being built under the €258m (£227.5m) contract would be too wide to pass through some of the tunnels in the two regions.
Miguel Ángel Revilla, the regional president of Cantabria, described the project as a "bodge" and called for urgent action, while Adrián Barbón, the president of neighbouring Asturias, said he was "baffled, angry and disappointed".
The firing last month of two senior officials – one at Renfe and the other at the state rail infrastructure company, Adif – proved insufficient to placate those angry over the poor planning and the consequent delay.
On Monday, Isabel Pardo de Vera, Spain's secretary of state for transport, tendered her resignation, as did Isaías Táboas, the president of Renfe.
The Socialist-led coalition government of prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, has tried to make further amends by announcing that travel on the Asturian and Cantabrian networks affected by the delays would be free until the new rolling stock began to come into service in early 2026.
"From the moment I found out about this matter, I've done everything I could to find out what happened and to find a solution," Spain's transport minister, Raquel Sánchez, told reporters after meeting Revilla and Barbón on Monday.
"From the outset, we've accepted responsibility, said sorry, recognised the mistake and determined responsibility. We've also begun an internal audit and put together a working group to find a solution and speed up construction of the trains as much as possible."
The government has, however, previously been at pains to insist that the errors had been spotted before any train was built, and that "not a single euro of Spaniards' money has been wasted" as a result.
"The search for, and approval, of the optimal solution when it comes to designing most spacious, modern, fast and efficient train possible, while also bearing in mind the singular rail infrastructure has not led to any wasteful use of public resources," the transport ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
The situation would have been worse, it added, had smaller trains been built that had failed to live up to travellers' expectations.
With regional and municipal elections at the end of May and a general election to be held before the year's end, the opposition conservative People's party (PP) has sought to portray the mis-sized trains as further proof of the government's shoddy approach to policy.
The Socialist party and their junior coalition partners in the far-left, anti-austerity Podemos party are still at loggerheads over reforming the latter's controversial only-yes-mean-yes sexual consent law, which has so far allowed hundreds of convicted sex offenders to have their sentences retrospectively reduced.
"If a secretary of state and the president of Renfe resign over the train fiasco, who's going to resign over the more than 4,000 sex offenders who've won the lottery thanks to only-yes-mean-yes?" asked the PP MEP Esteban González Pons. "Will it be Sánchez or no one? Don't they care about all the humiliated victims?"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New York police officers arrested five juveniles and one adult on Monday for damaging fences as part of the "Kool-Aid Man" TikTok challenge.
Suffolk County Police said a homeowner in Centereach, New York heard "loud noises" around 1 a.m. on Monday. Surveillance cameras showed six males had kicked several sections of his fence down.
The males – ages 12 to 18 – returned just after 4 a.m. and ran through the fence simultaneously, police said. The prank was later determined to be part of the "Kool-Aid Man" TikTok challenge, which mimics the iconic mascot of the popular powdered drink.
The homeowner reported the incident to the police. Officers observed a black Hyundai sedan matching the description of a vehicle near the scene. The officers arrested the six males on Hammond Road around 4:15 a.m.
Detectives later discovered that there were at least two other instances where some of the males damaged fences in Centereach and Selden – both of which are in Suffolk County.
The five juveniles and one 18-year-old were charged with several counts of third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
The subjects were released on Family Court Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at Family District Court in Central Islip on March 6.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man was taken into custody after Memphis Police say he ate two bags of chips that someone else had stolen from a convenience store.
According to reports, on Feb. 9, a man got into an argument with a store clerk because she wouldn't sell him beer. The man then took an entire display of chips and put them into his car.
While walking with the display, several bags of chips fell to the ground, police said, noting the clerk had followed the man out of the store.
After the suspect drove off, another man, Joseph Braswell, picked up two of the fallen bags of chips, which were valued at $4.98, police say.
Minutes later, officers found Braswell with crumbs on his face. Police said they reviewed video footage and concluded that Braswell was aware of the theft.
Braswell was charged with theft of merchandise less than $1,000. He was set to appear in court Tuesday morning.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This construction site in Seoul has turned into an 'accidental café' serving coffee and cakes that resemble long bricks.
The three-story building was originally a private home under renovation
Owner:
"We were making our own brand's showroom, but had to stop construction due to cold weather. My team members suggested to do something funny rather than killing our time, so we ended up with opening a cafe while keeping a real construction site mood."
'AREA092' will be open for 92 days until renovations resume
The space features exposed pipes, tarpaulin sheets and warning signs on broken concrete walls
"Even though this place is decorated as a construction site, the authorities confirmed that it's safe and clean just like other cafes. It's an interesting facility which is run legitimately. So, I hope many people will come and enjoy new things and experiences."
Customer: "I heard that a construction site café had opened. I was like 'Is this really happening?' So, I decided to come here and was so excited. As I am seeing this place here, this construction site mood is unique and exotic with graffiti. So, I'm going to draw some graffiti."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------