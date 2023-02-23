COHASSET, Mass. (AP) — A former employee of a Massachusetts town is facing charges of allegedly setting up a secret cryptocurrency mining operation in a remote crawl space at a school, police said.
Nadeam Nahas, 39, was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on charges of fraudulent use of electricity and vandalizing a school, but he did not show up and a judge issued a default warrant after rejecting a defense motion to reschedule, a spokesperson for the Norfolk district attorney's office said.
A listed number for Nahas was not accepting messages on Thursday.
Police responded to Cohasset Middle/High School in December 2021 after the town's facilities director found electrical wires, temporary duct work, and numerous computers that seemed out of place while conducting a routine inspection of the school, Chief William Quigley of the Cohasset Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.
He contacted the town's IT director, who determined that it was a cryptocurrency mining operation unlawfully hooked up to the school's electrical system, Quigley said.
The Coast Guard Investigative Service and the Department of Homeland Security assisted with safely removing and examining the equipment.
Crypto mining, the process of validating cryptocurrency transactions and creating new cryptocurrency, consumes vast amounts of electricity.
Nahas, the town's assistant facilities director, was identified as a suspect after a three-month investigation. After a show-cause hearing, a criminal complaint was issued. Nahas subsequently resigned from his job with the town in early 2022, police said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
After reading about a man who ate at Chick-fil-A for 100 consecutive days — minus Sundays — a Texas husband felt compelled to start his own challenge, according to local news reports.
"I said, 'This is Texas. One hundred straight days would be nothing.' So I started it then," James Stinson, of Nederland, told the The Port Arthur News. Now Stinson has hit his goal — 1,000 days of eating at Chick-fil-A. The only exceptions being Sundays, when the fast food chain closes so employees can rest or worship, and holidays.
"If they're open, I'm here," Stinson told The News. Workers at the Chick-fil-A in Port Arthur helped Stinson and his wife, Libbie Stinson, celebrate the major milestone on Wednesday, Feb. 22, with a decorated table and the Chick-fil-A cow mascot, as seen in photos taken by KBMT.
He enjoyed a breakfast burrito — without cheese or hashbrowns — while his wife ate an Egg White Grill without chicken since the celebration fell on Ash Wednesday, according to The News. Stinson usually orders the same food during his visits, but he occasionally switches it up, KBMT reported.
"I am so grateful that James and Libbie Stinson choose to dine with us every day, accomplishing their goal of 1,000 consecutive visits to Chick-fil-A," local franchise operator Mike Tschirhart said in a statement to McClatchy News. "They are such a special part of our morning and team members adore being around them."
Moving forward, Stinson plans to visit Chick-fil-A a few times a week, according to KBMT. But when he does visit, he'll have 1,000 "Be Our Guest" vouchers to use — a gift from the restaurant that can be redeemed for menu items.
In July 2021, the Chick-fil-A Mid-County restaurant awarded Stinson with a certificate and gift basket, calling him "Mid-County Chick-fil-A's Honorary Devoted Guest."
The Port Arthur location isn't the only Chick-fil-A that Stinson ate at during those 1,000 days, KBMT reported. Once he had to travel 40 miles so he wouldn't break his streak.
Port Arthur is about 9 miles southeast of Nederland and about 90 miles east of Houston.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Zoo was placed on lockdown Thursday when an Andean bear escaped from his habitat for the second time this month.
Zoo officials said the 4-year-old bear, named Ben, escaped from his outdoor habitat about 1 p.m., and they implemented a lockdown, with guests being escorted to indoor facilities.
Ben was safely recaptured about an hour later in the River's Edge area of the zoo, near his enclosure.
The bear previously escaped from his enclosure Feb. 7, when he tampered with the steel mesh surrounding the exhibit, causing a cable to break.
The zoo said steel cargo clips have been added to reinforce the enclosure, but Ben still managed to escape again. The method of his most recent escape was unclear Thursday.
Officials said they are looking into further measures to secure the habitat.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A family of Welsh farmers broke their own Guinness World Record when they harvested a sunflower head that weighed 14.21 pounds.
Cwbran farmer Kevin Fortey, 44, grew the massive sunflower with help from his brother, Gareth; son, Jamie; and mother, Marjorie.
The sunflower weighed 2.71 pounds more than the Fortey family's previous record-breaking sunflower head, which was harvested in 2021.
"I was shocked by the weight of this monster flower," Fortey told Guinness World Records.
The sunflower is from a family seed line called the Fortey Giant Sunflower. The family said the line stretches back more than 100 years.
"Growing any plant takes time, dedication, commitment, experience and skill. The heavier-headed sunflower plants need a better-planned structure to grow up as the sheer weight of the heads couldn't be grown without some form of support," Fortey said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A Mississippi box turtle that lost his back legs is getting around on his own again thanks to a set of wheels custom built by a team of young Lego enthusiasts.
The turtle, named Lt. Dan in honor of the legless character from Forest Gump, was brought to the Central Mississippi Turtle Rescue in September after losing his back legs due to being hit by a car.
Jennifer Westrich took Lt. Dan home as a foster pet.
"These are marks from just scrapes, wear and tear, from only having the two legs because he can't really get his shell up off the ground," Westrich told WREG-TV.
The First Lego League in Desoto County, which is composed of schoolchildren ages 9 to 14, took on the task of restoring Lt. Dan's mobility.
The team worked for two hours to assemble Lego pieces into a sturdy wheelchair for the turtle.
"It is really cool to see a turtle in its own tiny car," First Lego League member River DeHaven said. "Being able to let the turtle go outside and enjoy itself was definitely a good feeling."
Westrich said in a Facebook post that the wheels will help the turtle "explore the outdoors when the weather warms up."
She said the turtle will likely have a permanent home with her family.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A man dressed as the "Sesame Street" character Cookie Monster is frightening locals and tourists in Santa Cruz — so much so that police are asking people to avoid him.
Although a Cookie Monster wandering the Santa Cruz Wharf may seem like a fun photo op, the Santa Cruz Police Department warned: "Do not engage." Police told KSBW several calls have been made to the department about the man, although he has not been arrested or charged with any crimes. Local outlets have reported the man has been seen harassing and shouting at people.
A spokesperson from the Santa Cruz Police Department told SFGATE the man is believed to be Adam Sandler, better known in the Bay Area as "Evil Elmo." He is not related to the actor of the same name.
"We are getting calls from people who say he is 'creepy.' Based on his history, we advise the public to not engage with this individual," Santa Cruz police spokesperson Joyce Blaschke told KRON4. "Steer clear from him."
Sandler, then called Dan or Danny Sandler in press coverage, became notorious as a street performer in San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf in the early 2010s. Local business owners and tourists complained Sandler was making the area feel unsafe; in 2014, he was arrested for allegedly threatening an SF food vendor, reportedly shouting, "I'm going to rip your throat out" at her.
"He goes on rants and raves and accuses people of conspiracy theories," said Troy Campbell, then-executive director of the Fisherman's Wharf Community Benefit District, at the time. "He frightens visitors and locals. Whatever business he's in front of has a horrible day."
Sandler was also notorious in New York City, where he made the news for allegedly using anti-Semitic slurs while dressed as Elmo in Times Square. He was arrested in 2013 for attempting to extort $2 million from his former employer, the Girl Scouts; Sandler was sentenced to a year in prison, and two female Girl Scouts employees he allegedly harassed were given permanent orders of protection.
"In some of his e-mails, Mr. Sandler demanded $2 million in cash and threatened to spread the false story that the Girl Scouts regularly arranged sexual encounters between men and its campers if he did not get the money," the New York Times reported.
He's also been seen in Los Angeles and Hawaii; previous media reports listed his hometown as Ashland, Oregon, although Sandler has said he has no fixed address.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
QUITO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Huge quantities of seized drugs in Ecuador are presenting the Andean country with an unlikely new construction material: cocaine.
Under President Guillermo Lasso, a conservative ex-banker, Ecuador has ramped up efforts to fight gangs who use the country as a transit point for shipping cocaine to the United States and Europe.
The amount of drugs seized in Ecuador almost doubled in 2021 versus the previous year to more than 210 tonnes, mostly cocaine, according to the country's police.
Though seizures in 2022 dropped slightly, they remained high and quantities exceed the available space at 27 police warehouses where the drug is kept before being destroyed, officials said.
The record amounts also exceed the capacity of the ovens normally used for incineration, Edmundo Mera, undersecretary for Drug Control at Ecuador's Interior Ministry, told Reuters.
Now the country is using some of the excess cocaine in construction materials.
Using the so-called encapsulation method, with support from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Ecuador pulverizes seized bricks of cocaine in industrial machines with other refuse at a waste disposal plant before mixing the resulting fine powder with cement, sand and water to create concrete platforms.
"Our focus was that we took this process (encapsulation) and we did it big, perhaps out of desperation to make good on destroying the drugs," Mera said.
Hundreds of blocks of cocaine hydrochloride and coca paste seized from across Ecuador arrive each week at a waste treatment plant on the outskirts of the capital Quito to be broken down along with glass, expired medicines and even oil waste, technicians said.
The powder is then mixed with other materials to produce a cement slurry for use in construction.
As the slurry sets, it reacts with the other material present to form a stable, hard and impenetrable matrix which prevents the cocaine from seeping into the ground or being recovered, according to the UN office.
Ecuadorean authorities are using this process to fill a 15-meter-deep hole with layers of the concrete, which will later form a warehouse floor in the plant - which cannot be named for security reasons.
Once this hole is filled with the cocaine-laced concrete, another one is waiting to repeat the process. There are currently no plans to use the encapsulated cocaine for other infrastructure projects.
So far some 350 tonnes of crushed cocaine and coca paste - a cocaine precursor - seized between 2021 and 2022 have been used to fill the hole, according to plant technicians.
It can take about 12 hours to incinerate a tonne of cocaine but it takes less than three hours to encapsulate the same amount, according to Pablo Ramirez, Ecuador's Director of Anti-Drug Investigation.
The procedure is helping to free up police drug collection centers. Some 83 tonnes of cocaine are waiting to be encapsulated.
"This procedure is cheaper, takes less time and doesn't affect the environment," Ramirez told Reuters.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------