BOSTON (AP) — A proposal to let Massachusetts prisoners donate organs and bone marrow to shave time off their sentence is raising profound ethical and legal questions about putting undue pressure on inmates desperate for freedom.
The bill — which faces a steep climb in the Massachusetts Statehouse — may run afoul of federal law, which bars the sale of human organs or acquiring one for "valuable consideration."
It also raises questions about whether and how prisons would be able to appropriately care for the health of inmates who go under the knife to give up organs. Critics are calling the idea coercive and dehumanizing even as one of the bill's sponsors is framing the measure as a response to the over-incarceration of Hispanic and Black people and the need for matching donors in those communities.
"The bill reads like something from a dystopian novel," said Kevin Ring, president of Families Against Mandatory Minimums, a Washington, D.C.-based criminal justice reform advocacy group. "Promoting organ donation is good. Reducing excessive prison terms is also good. Tying the two together is perverse."
The bill would create a Bone Marrow and Organ Donation Program within the state Department of Correction to allow incarcerated individuals to receive a reduction in their sentence of between 60 days and a year on the condition that they have donated bone marrow or organs.
Democratic state Rep. Judith Garcia, one of the sponsors of the bill, said it was filed in response to what she called the health inequities stemming from "the vicious cycle of unjust incarceration and over-policing of Black and Brown communities."
Black and Hispanic communities are at higher risk for health conditions that might require organ donation, and discriminatory incarceration rates eliminate many likely donor matches from the pool leading to longer waitlists for African Americans compared to white individuals, she added.
To be sure, the need for live-saving organs is great: There are more than 4,600 individuals in Massachusetts — and nearly 106,000 people in the U.S. — awaiting an organ transplant. About 28% of those in Massachusetts identify as Black, Hispanic or Latino, according to data collected by the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network.
But critics say the measure goes about it the wrong way.
Offering reduced sentences in exchange for organs is not only unethical, but also violates federal law, according to George Annas, director of the Center for Health Law, Ethics & Human Rights at the Boston University School of Public Health. Reducing a prison sentence is the equivalent of a payment, he said.
"You can't buy an organ. That should end the discussion," Annas said. "It's compensation for services. We don't exploit prisoners enough?"
Democratic state Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, another co-sponsor of the bill, defended the proposal, calling it a voluntary program. He also said he's open to establishing a policy that would allow inmates to donate organs and bone marrow without the lure of a reduced sentence. There is currently no law against prisoner organ donation in Massachusetts, he said.
"It's not quid pro quo. We are open to setting policy without incentives," Gonzalez said, adding that it is "crucial to respect prisoners' human dignity and agency by respecting their choice to donate bone marrow or an organ."
Garcia and Gonzalez are both members of the Massachusetts Black & Latino Legislative Caucus.
In 2007, South Carolina also sought to offer prisoners a reduced sentence in exchange for donating an organ. After criticism of the proposal, the state instead created a voluntary tissue and organ donation program for prisoners without offering any reduced sentences in exchange. Federal prisoners are allowed to donate organs, but only when the recipient is a member of the inmate's family.
The Massachusetts bill would create a committee to decide the amount of bone marrow and organs that must be donated to earn a sentence reduction. The bill would set a maximum of "not more than 365 day reduction" in their sentence for any prisoner who participated in the program.
The Department of Correction would be barred from receiving any payments for bone marrow donations.
The bill appears to face unlikely odds in the Statehouse. It has only a handful of legislative supporters and Democratic House Speaker Ronald Mariano sounded a skeptical note this week.
"It's kind of an extreme way to get your sentence reduced," he said. "I don't know if it makes much sense."
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand police said Wednesday they found more than 3 tons of cocaine floating in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean after it was dropped there by an international drug-smuggling syndicate.
While they had yet to make any arrests, police said they had dealt a financial blow to everyone from the South American producers of the drugs through to the distributors in what was the nation's largest-ever drug seizure.
New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the cocaine had been dropped at a floating transit point in 81 bales before it was intercepted by a navy ship, which was deployed to the area last week. The ship then made the six-day trip back to New Zealand, where the drugs were being documented and destroyed.
Coster said the wholesale value of the 3.2 tonnes (3.5 tons) of cocaine was about 500 million New Zealand dollars ($316 million) and it was likely destined for Australia.
"We believe there was enough cocaine to service the Australian market for about one year, and this would be more than New Zealand would use in 30 years," Coster said.
He said police, customs and the military found the drugs after launching Operation Hydros in December in collaboration with international partner agencies to identify and monitor the movements of suspicious vessels.
Coster said they were continuing to investigate the case with other international agencies.
Bill Perry, the acting comptroller of the New Zealand Customs Service, said the haul illustrated the lengths that organized syndicates were going to in order to smuggle drugs in the South Pacific.
"We see perhaps this is just an indication that the transnational organized crime groups are testing the market in different ways, so as agencies, we need to collaborate," Perry said.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A herd of city goats well-known in Portland, Oregon, were temporarily set free Tuesday morning in what appeared to be an act of protest against a planned sweep of a nearby homeless encampment.
The fence of the goats' enclosure in north Portland was cut, allowing them to get out. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the co-owner of the Belmont Goats nonprofit, Robin Casey, found a note rolled up inside the fence.
"In what reality is the comfort of five goats valued over the shelter of more than fifteen people," the news outlet reported the letter as saying. "So, it's time for the Belmont Goats to enjoy a little walk in the park." It was signed by "some anarchists."
Casey said all the escaped goats have been retrieved and appear to be healthy.
The incident came amid tensions in the neighborhood over city plans to build a tiny home village.
Portland officials announced last year that they had selected the site where the goats currently live, on city-owned land, for tiny home village and affordable housing projects. They agreed to relocate the goats to another area nearby. But the spot where the goats are supposed to be relocated to is home to an encampment where more than a dozen people live.
The city has been providing outreach to the encampment residents for about six months, at least twice a month, said Cody Bowman, spokesperson for Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. The residents were offered shelter beds, free rides to a shelter and storage for their belongings, among other services, he said.
"This long-term cleanup effort is to allow for the development of a new safe rest village location," The Oregonian reported Bowman as saying. "The senseless incident that occurred last night caused damage to private property and posed an immediate threat to the goats who were released. City staff has been in contact with Belmont Goats since early this morning to help the staff bring the goats back to safety."
The note left in the fence claimed that those living in the encampment were just told to call 211, the human services hotline, for information about shelter resources. Over the past few years, many have reported that calling 211 often fails as a connection to shelter or other resources, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Belmont Goats co-owner Casey said the nonprofit has a good relationship with the people living in the encampment.
"They are our eyes and ears. I've had one of the campers call and say they've noticed one of our goats was limping. And last summer, there was a fire, and the fire department wasn't able to respond quickly. But one of the campers had a fire extinguisher and put our fire out," the news outlet reported Casey as saying.
"We don't want anybody swept, but we don't have much control over it," Casey said. "We want humanity, and we want the people taken care of, and we want people to have some place to go, and we want to advocate for them. We are on their side."
While there were initial media reports that a goat died after being set free, Casey said the death was not related. An older goat died Monday morning after a long illness, nearly a day before the fence-cutting, Casey said.
Chinese scientists said they have successfully cloned three "super cow" calves that, once fully grown, are capable of producing 50% more milk than the average American cow.
The cloning experiment began last year at Northwest University of Agricultural and Forestry Science and Technology in Shaanxi, China. Scientists sampled tissue from cows across China and used what's called the somatic cell nuclear transfer method to create embryos which were then placed inside surrogate cows.
The calves were born healthy last month in Lingwu City, according to the Global Times. The first calf born weighed 120 pounds and stood 2' 6" feet tall, the Global Times reported. The calves have the same shape and skin pattern as the cows they were bred from, the scientists told the state-owned media outlet.
The calves will eventually produce 18 tons of milk per year, or 100 tons of milk in their lifetime, Chinese scientists said. By comparison, the average U.S. cow produces almost 12 tons of milk a year, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.
Officials from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have said meat and milk from a cloned cow is just "as safe to eat as food from conventionally bred animals."
Holstein Friesian cows
The so-called super cows were created using Holstein Friesian cows, a Dutch breed of cattle known for producing a higher than average amount of milk. Chinese scientists made headlines last year for cloning the world's first arctic wolf, but the super cow experiment has been hailed as another important breakthrough by the researchers, who also noted how much China depends on imports of cows.
Faced with rising demand for milk and cheese, China imports roughly 70% of its dairy cows from other countries. The nation has roughly 6.6 million Holstein Friesian cows within its borders, but only five in every 10,000 are actually capable of producing the high volume of milk, the Global Times reported.
Yaping Jin, a bovine veterinarian at Northwest A&F who led the experiment, told the Global Times that cloning will help revitalize China's agricultural sector. Jin said his team's experiment produced more than 100 cloned embryos that were implanted into the surrogates with a pregnancy rate of about 18% after 200 days.
The newly born calves will be used as the basis for a larger herd of super cows, Jin added.
"We plan to take two to three years to build up a herd comprised of over 1,000 super cows, as a solid foundation to tackle China's reliance on overseas dairy cows," he said.
A drunk man in Moscow has tried to steal the embalmed body of Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, the founder of the Soviet Union
The man climbed over the barriers in front of the mausoleum on the Red Square on Monday morning and tried to enter the heavily guarded building outside the Kremlin walls. He was arrested at the entrance.
Paramedics diagnosed the man with a mental disorder due to alcoholism, the Russian state news agency TASS reported.
The mausoleum of the communist theorist, who died in 1924, was considered an important site in Soviet times, with millions of people visiting the memorial.
After the collapse of the Soviet Union, there were attempts to bury Lenin in a normal grave, but the plans were never realised.
A 24-year-old man now linked to an unusual string of crimes that kept the Dallas Zoo on the lookout for missing animals told police that after he swiped two monkeys from their enclosure, he took them onto the city's light rail system to make his getaway, court records show.
Davion Irvin also said he loves animals and that if he's released from jail, he would steal more, the documents said.
Irvin, who remained jailed Tuesday on $25,000 bond, was arrested last week after asking questions at a downtown Dallas aquarium about animals there. He is charged with six counts of animal cruelty and two counts of burglary. An attorney listed for Irvin in court records did not respond to a request for comment.
Irvin told police that on the night of Jan. 29, he waited until dark, jumped a fence to get onto zoo grounds, cut the metal mesh of an enclosure and took the two emperor tamarin monkeys, according to arrest warrant affidavits . He then got on the city's light rail before walking to the vacant home where he said he kept his animals.
Police, acting on a tip from the public, found the monkeys, named Bella and Finn, on Jan. 31, the day after they were discovered missing, at the empty home in Lancaster, a Dallas suburb about 15 miles south of the zoo. Officers also found multiple cats and pigeons, in addition to dead feeder fish and fish food that had disappeared from a staff-only area of the zoo earlier in January but wasn't reported stolen at the time, affidavits said.
Irvin has been charged in two of the odd events over a span of several weeks at the zoo and is linked to another, police said. In the taking of the monkeys, Irvin faces one count of burglary and six counts of animal cruelty — three for each monkey. He also faces a burglary charge in relation to the escape of a clouded leopard named Nova, who was discovered missing Jan. 13. A cut was found in her enclosure, and the zoo closed as a search was launched. She was found later that day near her habitat.
Irvin told investigators that he'd wanted to take Nova but that he was only able to pet her before she got on top of her enclosure, an affidavit said.
Police said they've linked Irvin to the cutting of an enclosure for langur monkeys, discovered after Nova went missing, but he hasn't been charged in that. None of the langur monkeys escaped.
In the days leading up to the emperor tamarin monkeys being taken, a man had been raising suspicions at the zoo, asking questions not only about moving and caring for such monkeys, but about the clouded leopard that had escaped, an affidavit said. He was also seen entering staff buildings near the monkeys' enclosure.
After the monkeys were discovered missing Jan. 30, police released a photo and video from the zoo of a man they said they wanted to talk to about the missing monkeys. The man in the images — who police later said was identified as Irvin — prompted the tip that led police to the vacant home where the monkeys were found Jan. 31. An affidavit said the tip came from a caller who said multiple attendees of a church recognized the man from the images as someone who frequented a vacant home owned by the church.
Police arrested Irving on Thursday a few blocks from The Dallas World Aquarium after he'd been there asking questions about animals at the aquarium and a worker recognized him from news coverage.
Police said have said they are still investigating, but Irvin has not been linked to the suspicious death of an endangered vulture at the zoo in January.
Meanwhile police in Louisiana announced the arrest Tuesday of a 61-year-old man in the case of 12 squirrel monkeys that were discovered missing Jan. 29 from their enclosure at Zoosiana in Broussard, about 60 miles west of Baton Rouge. Police said the missing monkeys haven't yet been found.
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A raccoon stowed away from Kentucky to Colorado on a truck loaded with pallets and ended up leading animal protection officers on a wild chase around a distribution center.
The Boulder Police Department said in a Facebook post that employees at the distribution center saw the raccoon jump off the truck while the load of pallets from Louisville were being unloaded.
Workers called for assistance the next day when the raccoon was spotted stuck between some lumber and a wall.
Animal Protection Supervisor J. Whittle responded to the scene and the raccoon was freed from its predicament, but was "agitated" and led Whittle and the warehouse workers on a 45-minute chase around the distribution center.
"He slid through the catch pole once. I said, 'I got him! I don't got him,'" Whittle said in the Facebook post. "That's when the one employee showed up clutch with the kennel. I grabbed the trash can and the raccoon darted away from that right into the kennel."
Whittle said transportation was arranged to take the raccoon home to Louisville.
"He had plenty of hiding spots and trees and dumpsters," she said, "and I hope he found his family and friends back in Louisville."
